Borderlands Boss Says Announcement on Next Gearbox Game Could Come Soon

The next Borderlands game was confirmed to be in active development by publisher 2K earlier this year. Now, Randy Pitchford, head of Borderlands developer Gearbox, has seemingly teased the title, saying that it might not be long before an official announcement on the studio's next game arrives. Without naming the game, the executive said that fans would be “very, very happy” with Gearbox's next project. Pitchford's comments come just ahead of the release of the Borderlands film adaptation, set to arrive in theatres August 9.

Gearbox's next project nears announcement

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Pitchford teased the next Borderlands title, without explicitly mentioning Borderlands 4. According to the studio head, an official announcement on their next project isn't too far off. The studio, meanwhile, is confirmed to be working on the next instalment in the Borderlands franchise.

"I'm confident that our fans are going to be very, very happy with the next video game project when we are ready to announce it,” Pitchford told GamesRadar+. “And I will tell you that we're not going to be making people wait for a long time before we announce it.”

Pitchford said Gearbox was working on “big things” and multiple projects were in development at the studio. Previous leaks have hinted that the studio could be working on a Tiny Tina's Wonderlands sequel alongside Borderlands 4. The LinkedIn profile of a Gearbox employee had reportedly hinted at the two games in the works at the developer.

The last mainline game in the Borderlands franchise was 2019's Borderlands 3. A spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, was released in 2022. A Borderlands film adaptation, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, is set for theatrical release on August 9.

In his comments to GamesRadar+, Pitchford also teased a sequel to the upcoming Borderlands film, saying that an announcement on the same could arrive "before the end of the year” or “maybe sooner.”

Take-Two Interactive acquired Gearbox from Embracer Group in March in a deal worth $460 million (roughly Rs. 3,851 crore). In a press release confirming the acquisition, Take-Two had said that Gearbox and 2K were actively developing the next installment in the Borderlands series. “Gearbox currently has six key interactive entertainment projects in various stages of development, including five sequels, two of which are from the Borderlands and Homeworld franchises, and at least one exciting new intellectual property,” Take-Two had said at the time.