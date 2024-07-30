Technology News
English Edition

Borderlands Boss Says Announcement on Next Gearbox Game Could Come Soon

Gearbox is said to be working on Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands sequel.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 July 2024 12:54 IST
Borderlands Boss Says Announcement on Next Gearbox Game Could Come Soon

Photo Credit: Gearbox/ 2K

Borderlands 3 released on PC, PS4 and Xbox one in 2019

Highlights
  • Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was released in 2022
  • Gearbox was acquired by Take-Two in March
  • Borderlands film is set to release in theatres on August 9
Advertisement

The next Borderlands game was confirmed to be in active development by publisher 2K earlier this year. Now, Randy Pitchford, head of Borderlands developer Gearbox, has seemingly teased the title, saying that it might not be long before an official announcement on the studio's next game arrives. Without naming the game, the executive said that fans would be “very, very happy” with Gearbox's next project. Pitchford's comments come just ahead of the release of the Borderlands film adaptation, set to arrive in theatres August 9.

Gearbox's next project nears announcement

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Pitchford teased the next Borderlands title, without explicitly mentioning Borderlands 4. According to the studio head, an official announcement on their next project isn't too far off. The studio, meanwhile, is confirmed to be working on the next instalment in the Borderlands franchise.

"I'm confident that our fans are going to be very, very happy with the next video game project when we are ready to announce it,” Pitchford told GamesRadar+. “And I will tell you that we're not going to be making people wait for a long time before we announce it.”

Pitchford said Gearbox was working on “big things” and multiple projects were in development at the studio. Previous leaks have hinted that the studio could be working on a Tiny Tina's Wonderlands sequel alongside Borderlands 4. The LinkedIn profile of a Gearbox employee had reportedly hinted at the two games in the works at the developer.

The last mainline game in the Borderlands franchise was 2019's Borderlands 3. A spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, was released in 2022. A Borderlands film adaptation, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, is set for theatrical release on August 9.

In his comments to GamesRadar+, Pitchford also teased a sequel to the upcoming Borderlands film, saying that an announcement on the same could arrive "before the end of the year” or “maybe sooner.”

Take-Two Interactive acquired Gearbox from Embracer Group in March in a deal worth $460 million (roughly Rs. 3,851 crore). In a press release confirming the acquisition, Take-Two had said that Gearbox and 2K were actively developing the next installment in the Borderlands series. “Gearbox currently has six key interactive entertainment projects in various stages of development, including five sequels, two of which are from the Borderlands and Homeworld franchises, and at least one exciting new intellectual property,” Take-Two had said at the time.

Borderlands

Borderlands

  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast
    Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Haley Bennett, Édgar Ramírez, Bobby Lee, Olivier Richters, Janina Gavankar, Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond
  • Director
    Eli Roth
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Ari Arad, Erik Feig
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gearbox, Borderlands 4, Borderlands 3, Borderlands, Take-Two, 2K, Tiny Tinas Wonderlands
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Meta AI Studio With Support for Generating AI Characters, Digital Avatars on Instagram Rolled Out

Related Stories

Borderlands Boss Says Announcement on Next Gearbox Game Could Come Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Gives First Look at Phone 2a Plus Ahead of July 31 Launch
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  3. Redmi Pad Pro 5G Review: Pro-grade Tablet at an Affordable Price?
  4. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Surface Online
  5. Tissot T-Touch Connect Sport Review
  6. Realme 13 Pro 5G First Impressions
  7. Google Pixel 9 Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  8. Honor Magic 6 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Realme 13 Pro Series With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3 Colours, Strap Options Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Event Announced; Company Teases Upcoming Discounts, Offers and Deals
  2. OnePlus India Offers Free Screen Upgrade for Certain Models to Prevent Green Line Screen Defect: Report
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chipset for Entry-Level 5G Smartphones Debuts in India
  4. Realme Buds T310 TWS Earphones With 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched in India
  5. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets New Gameplay Trailer, Pre-Orders Now Live
  6. Lava Yuva Star 4G Renders Leaked Online, Said to Get 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  7. Realme Watch S2 With Up to 20 Days Battery Life, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Announces Metro Card Recharge Facility Via Chatbot Across Delhi-NCR
  9. Crypto Scammers are Disguising as BlackRock Officials to Lure Potential Victims: Details
  10. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »