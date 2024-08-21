2K and Gearbox Software have officially announced Borderlands 4. The next main instalment in the popular looter-shooter franchise will launch on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2025, during Take-Two Interactive's Fiscal Year 2026. The fourth mainline title and seventh overall entry in the franchise, Borderlands 4 follows 2019's Borderlands 3. 2K has not revealed any details about the upcoming game, except that players will once again assume the role of a vault hunter in search of a secret treasure.

Borderlands 4 Announced

Borderlands 4 was announced with a teaser trailer at the Opening Night Live event at Gamescom on Tuesday. The trailer doesn't give away much but sets an explosive tone for the game and teases an all-new planet. “Players will once again assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they search for secret alien treasure while blasting everything in sight,” 2K said in a press release.

Talking about the scope of Borderlands 4, Randy Pitchford, founder and president of Gearbox said: “All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions.”

2K Core Games senior vice president and general manager Catharina Lavers Mallet said: “The Borderlands series is one of 2K's most successful franchises ever and is beloved by millions globally. We're excited that our already close partnership and collaboration with the Gearbox team has grown even deeper, and we look forward to delivering best-in-class experiences for both longtime fans and new players alike.”

In addition to Borderlands 4, 2K also announced Mafia: The Old Country and Sid Meier's Civilization VII at Gamescom opening night, all set for release next year. 2K parent Take-Two Interactive is also gearing up to launch Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025, making Fiscal Year 2026 a busy period for the company with multiple major titles launching. “We're thrilled to be able to share with our fans that 2025 will mark a massive year for 2K and Gearbox Entertainment,” Mallet said in the press release.

Borderlands 4 will arrive next year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The upcoming looter-shooter is now available to wishlist on all storefronts.