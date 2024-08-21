Technology News
English Edition

Borderlands 4 Announced at Gamescom, Will Release in 2025

Borderlands 4 was announced with a teaser trailer at the Opening Night Live event at Gamescom on Tuesday.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 August 2024 14:06 IST
Borderlands 4 Announced at Gamescom, Will Release in 2025

Photo Credit: 2K/ Gearbox

Borderlands 4 will feature an all-new planet

Highlights
  • Borderlands will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2025
  • On PC, the game will be available via Steam and Epic Games Store
  • Borderlands 4 was announced with a teaser trailer
Advertisement

2K and Gearbox Software have officially announced Borderlands 4. The next main instalment in the popular looter-shooter franchise will launch on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2025, during Take-Two Interactive's Fiscal Year 2026. The fourth mainline title and seventh overall entry in the franchise, Borderlands 4 follows 2019's Borderlands 3. 2K has not revealed any details about the upcoming game, except that players will once again assume the role of a vault hunter in search of a secret treasure.

Borderlands 4 Announced

Borderlands 4 was announced with a teaser trailer at the Opening Night Live event at Gamescom on Tuesday. The trailer doesn't give away much but sets an explosive tone for the game and teases an all-new planet. “Players will once again assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they search for secret alien treasure while blasting everything in sight,” 2K said in a press release.

Talking about the scope of Borderlands 4, Randy Pitchford, founder and president of Gearbox said: “All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions.”

2K Core Games senior vice president and general manager Catharina Lavers Mallet said: “The Borderlands series is one of 2K's most successful franchises ever and is beloved by millions globally. We're excited that our already close partnership and collaboration with the Gearbox team has grown even deeper, and we look forward to delivering best-in-class experiences for both longtime fans and new players alike.”

In addition to Borderlands 4, 2K also announced Mafia: The Old Country and Sid Meier's Civilization VII at Gamescom opening night, all set for release next year. 2K parent Take-Two Interactive is also gearing up to launch Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025, making Fiscal Year 2026 a busy period for the company with multiple major titles launching. “We're thrilled to be able to share with our fans that 2025 will mark a massive year for 2K and Gearbox Entertainment,” Mallet said in the press release.

Borderlands 4 will arrive next year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The upcoming looter-shooter is now available to wishlist on all storefronts.

Borderlands 4

upcoming
Borderlands 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Borderlands
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Borderlands 4, Borderlands, 2K, Gearbox, Gearbox Software, Take-Two, Gamescom, Gamescom 2024, Gamescom Opening Night
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Binance Prevented $2.4 Billion in Losses in H1 2024, 45 Percent Were Linked to Scams: Report

Related Stories

Borderlands 4 Announced at Gamescom, Will Release in 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9s 5G, Z9s Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India
  2. Reliance Jio Launches Its Most Affordable Unlimited 5G Plan at Rs. 198
  3. Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  4. OnePlus Pad 2 Review
  5. Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 With 6,650mAh Battery Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Coming to PS5 in Spring 2025, Xbox and PC Launch Date Confirmed
  2. Moto G55 5G, Moto G35 5G RAM and Storage Details Surface Online; Said to Arrive in Three Colour Optiions
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Other Models in India Get Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification for AFib Detection
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Feature a Titanium Backplate: Report
  5. Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors With OLED Displays, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  6. Google Working on Gemini AI-Powered 'Ask Photos' Feature on Android
  7. Redmi 14C 4G Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked
  8. Uber Hires Former Executive of Tesla's Charger Division to Oversee EV Shift
  9. Sid Meier's Civilization VII Gets First-Look Gameplay Showcase, Launch Date and Pre-Order Details Revealed
  10. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 198 Plan With Unlimited 5G Data, Voice Calling and 14-Day Validity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »