Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Support Qi2 Charging; Launch Date Tipped Again

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 19:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Support Qi2 Charging; Launch Date Tipped Again

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones could support 45W wired charging
  • The handsets may not get battery size upgrades over existing models
  • The Galaxy S25 series will likely include a base, a Plus, an Ultra option
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled soon. The lineup is expected to include a base, a Plus and an Ultra variant. Design renders, colour options, RAM, storage configurations as well as price details of the anticipated smartphones have surfaced online previously. Several leaks and reports have suggested key specifications of the upcoming handsets as well. The purported launch timeline of the smartphones has been tipped earlier. Now a tipster has suggested the likely launch date again. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 series has been tipped to support a newer wireless charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be unveiled globally on January 22, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). An earlier leak also claimed that the lineup could be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. The event is expected to be held in San Francisco, US. Owing to varying timezones, certain markets may see the launch on January 23, according to the earlier leak.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Features, Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. The base model has been tipped to get a 3,881mAh rated battery with a typical capacity of 4,000mAh. This is the same battery size as the current Samsung Galaxy S24.

The existing Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are equipped with 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh battery units, respectively. The succeeding Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets may house similar-sized batteries. The upcoming handsets have previously been reported to support 45W wired fast charging.

Now, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will support Qi2 wireless charging. The claim was shared on X by user Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve). If true, the phones will be able to support faster wireless charging. 

Earlier leaks suggested that the base Samsung Galaxy S25 may start at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,400) for the 12GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 26GB variant of the Galaxy S25+ may begin at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,300). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to start at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600) for its 12GB + 256GB version.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon AGI SF Lab Focused on Developing New Capabilities of AI Agents Established

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Support Qi2 Charging; Launch Date Tipped Again
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Singham Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  4. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 Release Candidate 2 for iPhone With These Fixes
  5. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting a New Update, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  7. Suicide Squad Will Get Its Last Seasonal Update Next Month
  8. OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Pad Rolls Out in India With These Features
  9. OpenAI's AI Video Platform Sora Is Finally Here: Details
  10. Reacher Season 3 OTT Release Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Space Exploration Highlights 2024: Lunar Missions, Mars Discoveries, and More
  2. WazirX Hack: Zettai Requests Court Approval to Present Restructuring Plan for Creditor Vote
  3. Pixel Studio 1.4 Update Adds AI Sticker Generation and Gboard Integration
  4. iPhone SE 4 Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Get a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera
  5. Amazon Enters Quick Commerce Market in India With 15-Minute Delivery Pilot: Report
  6. Google Patents Smart Glasses Assistant That Adapts Suggestions Based on User Gaze, Voice Input
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Support Qi2 Charging; Launch Date Tipped Again
  8. Borderlands 4, Mafia: The OId Country Will Get First-Look Trailers at The Game Awards 2024, 2K Confirms
  9. Notre Dame Restoration Provides Insights for Scientists: Report
  10. Amazon AGI SF Lab Focused on Developing New Capabilities of AI Agents Established
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »