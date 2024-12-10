Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled soon. The lineup is expected to include a base, a Plus and an Ultra variant. Design renders, colour options, RAM, storage configurations as well as price details of the anticipated smartphones have surfaced online previously. Several leaks and reports have suggested key specifications of the upcoming handsets as well. The purported launch timeline of the smartphones has been tipped earlier. Now a tipster has suggested the likely launch date again. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 series has been tipped to support a newer wireless charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be unveiled globally on January 22, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). An earlier leak also claimed that the lineup could be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. The event is expected to be held in San Francisco, US. Owing to varying timezones, certain markets may see the launch on January 23, according to the earlier leak.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Features, Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. The base model has been tipped to get a 3,881mAh rated battery with a typical capacity of 4,000mAh. This is the same battery size as the current Samsung Galaxy S24.

The existing Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are equipped with 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh battery units, respectively. The succeeding Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets may house similar-sized batteries. The upcoming handsets have previously been reported to support 45W wired fast charging.

Now, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will support Qi2 wireless charging. The claim was shared on X by user Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve). If true, the phones will be able to support faster wireless charging.

Ice Universe: The S25 series will feature Qi2. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 9, 2024

Earlier leaks suggested that the base Samsung Galaxy S25 may start at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,400) for the 12GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 26GB variant of the Galaxy S25+ may begin at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,300). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to start at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600) for its 12GB + 256GB version.