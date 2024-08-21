Technology News
2K Announces Mafia: The Old Country, Sets 2025 Launch

Mafia: The Old Country will take players back to Sicily in the 1900s to tell an original story about the origins of organised crime.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 August 2024 12:13 IST
Photo Credit: 2K

Mafia: The Old Country was announced with a teaser trailer

Highlights
  • Mafia: The Old Country will feature a linear story set in 1900s Sicily
  • The game will release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • Mafia: The Old Country can now be wishlisted on Steam
The next Mafia title has finally been announced. Mafia: The Old Country, the fourth mainline game in the series, will launch across PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC (via Steam) in 2025, 2K and developer Hangar 13 announced Tuesday. As the name suggests, the action-adventure title will take players back to Sicily in the 1900s to tell an original story about the origins of organised crime. Mafia: The Old Country is now available to be wishlisted on Steam.

Mafia: The Old Country Announced 

2K announced the Mafia: The Old Country with an in-engine cinematic teaser trailer that does not reveal any details about the gameplay or story. “Uncover the origins of organized crime with a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for,” 2K said in a press release.

The game will feature a linear story set in Italy, but 2K has not confirmed any other details about the game. “In Mafia: The Old Country, we're going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences,” Nick Baynes, president of Hangar 13 said in the release.

2K said that it will reveal additional details about Mafia: The Old Country in December. The publisher also announced that all released games in the Mafia franchise will be on sale on Steam until September 2.

Mafia: The Old Country does not have a confirmed release date yet, but the game will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X sometime next year.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Mafia
PEGI Rating 7+
Further reading: Mafia The Old Country, Mafia 4, Mafia, 2K, Hangar 13, Steam, PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
