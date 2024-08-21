The next Mafia title has finally been announced. Mafia: The Old Country, the fourth mainline game in the series, will launch across PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC (via Steam) in 2025, 2K and developer Hangar 13 announced Tuesday. As the name suggests, the action-adventure title will take players back to Sicily in the 1900s to tell an original story about the origins of organised crime. Mafia: The Old Country is now available to be wishlisted on Steam.

Mafia: The Old Country Announced

2K announced the Mafia: The Old Country with an in-engine cinematic teaser trailer that does not reveal any details about the gameplay or story. “Uncover the origins of organized crime with a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for,” 2K said in a press release.

The game will feature a linear story set in Italy, but 2K has not confirmed any other details about the game. “In Mafia: The Old Country, we're going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences,” Nick Baynes, president of Hangar 13 said in the release.

2K said that it will reveal additional details about Mafia: The Old Country in December. The publisher also announced that all released games in the Mafia franchise will be on sale on Steam until September 2.

Mafia: The Old Country does not have a confirmed release date yet, but the game will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X sometime next year.