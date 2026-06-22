Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation consoles next month. Developer Treyarch and publisher Activision haven't shared details about pricing and supported platforms yet, but a new store update on Xbox and PC could indicate how the games will be priced on PlayStation.

Black Ops 1 and 2 Get Store Updates on PC, Xbox

Noted Call of Duty news and updates channel CharlieIntel spotted new pricing updates for Black Ops and Black Ops 2 on PC and Xbox storefronts. Both titles are priced $39.99 each for the base game, but the prices of individual DLCs have gone down from $15 to $10. Additionally, season pass for both titles is now priced at $30, down from the previous $50.

The pricing update arrives after Treyarch announced PlayStation ports of Black Ops and Black Ops 2 last week. The change coudl indicate the planned pricing for the ports on PS4 and PS5 consoles, where the two games, which were originally released on PC, PS3, and Xbox One, remain unplayable.

Activision has not yet confirmed platforms and pricing for the PlayStation ports of Black Ops 1 and 2. The games have not yet been listed on PlayStation Store. But it seems likely that the two games will cost $40 each with separate pricing for DLC.

The price seems on the high side, especially considering that Black Ops 1 and 2 will not get any enhancements or updates on PlayStation consoles. These are not remasters that come with improved visuals.

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 on PlayStation will include Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. The ports are being developed by Iron Galaxy, the studio behind Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

While there's no release date yet, the ports are confirmed to launch in July.

Black Ops 1 and 2 are available on PC and can be played on Xbox Series S/X via Xbox 360 backwards compatibility. PS4 and PS5 are not backwards compatible with PS3 titles. The games were released on PS3, PC, and Xbox 360 in 2010 and 2012, respectively.