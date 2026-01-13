Technology News
English Edition

Call of Duty Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Soon

References to the Nintendo platform were found within code for a recent Call of Duty update.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 January 2026 12:00 IST
Call of Duty Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Soon

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launched on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on November 14

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A Nintendo x Call of Duty announcement is said to be "imminent"
  • Microsoft has a 10-year Call of Duty deal with Nintendo
  • An Xbox Developer Direct showcase will take place on January 22
Advertisement

Call of Duty could be announced for Nintendo Switch 2 soon. A dataminer has found references to the Nintendo platform within the code of a recent Call of Duty update, suggesting Black Ops 7, the most recent Call of Duty release, could be headed to Switch 2. A Call of Duty game on Switch 2 would mark the beginning of Microsoft's 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms.

References to Nintendo Found in COD Code

References to Nintendo within a recent Call of Duty update were uncovered by X user Reality (via VGC). Datamining the code showed three mentions of Nintendo alongside existing platforms that support Call of Duty.

A screenshot posted on X on Sunday showed Nintendo mentioned under the “PlatformFamily” section alongside Sony, Steam, Microsoft, and UbiConnect. And in the “ClientPlatformFamilyToAccountType” section, where supported accounts like Battle.net, PSN, Xbox Live, and Steam are listed, Nintendo shows up with “na” (Nintendo account).

Nintendo x COD Announcement 'Imminent'

The references suggest that the Call of Duty app could be headed to Nintendo platforms soon. The X user who shared the datamined code suggested a Nintendo x COD announcement could be “imminent”. Call of Duty will most likely make its way to Nintendo Switch 2 as the platform is considerably more powerful than the Switch 1 and already supports several modern AAA games.

The announcement for Call of Duty on Switch 2 could come at an upcoming showcase from Microsoft or Nintendo. The Xbox parent is set to host Developer Direct on January 22, where Forza Horizon 6, Fable, and Beast of Reincarnation will get in-depth looks. Xbox is reportedly planning to show a fourth secret game at the event, too.

However, a Nintendo x Call of Duty official announcement is more likely to come at Nintendo Direct. While Nintendo has not yet announced the next Direct presentation, there are rumours that a Nintendo Direct will take place in February.

Ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Activision had confirmed that it was working with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. “We're committed to getting the franchise on Switch. Both teams are working on it. Will share details when ready,” the publisher had said in a statement in June 2025. Black Ops 7 launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on November 14.

During its protracted attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, Microsoft signed a 10-year licensing deal with Nintendo in 2022 to bring Call of Duty to its platforms in a bid to placate regulators opposed to the acquisition.

No Call of Duty game, however, has yet been released on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 platforms.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent gunplay
  • Consistent PC performance
  • Fun and engaging Endgame mode
  • Bad
  • Co-op systems cripple solo experience
  • Out of place hallucinatory missions
  • Lack of memorable missions and set pieces
  • Rehashed levels
  • Frustrating boss fights
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch 2, Black Ops 7, Activision, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Took the Top Spot as Global Smartphone Shipments Rose 2 Percent YoY in 2025: Counterpoint
iPhone 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15, and More to Get Discounts During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Related Stories

Call of Duty Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: See Price, Offers
  3. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Go on Sale
  4. NoiseFit Pro 6R With Up to Seven Days Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  6. Tata Punch Facelift Launched with Major Tech Upgrades and Updated Design
  7. This Realme P Series Phone Could Launch in India With a 10,000mAh Battery
  8. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  9. Call of Duty Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Soon
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Offer Discounts on These Laptops, Tablets
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Reportedly Miss Out on Major Camera Upgrades; Specifications Leak
  2. Realme P Series Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Spotted on BIS Website; Could Launch in India Soon
  3. OpenAI Acquires HealthTech Startup Torch, Plans to Integrate It With ChatGPT Health
  4. Oppo A6c China Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design, Colour Options
  5. Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $91,000 as Inflation Data Keeps Traders on Edge
  6. Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15
  7. Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say
  8. One Piece: Into The Grand Line Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Ithiri Neram Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Romance Film Online
  10. NoiseFit Pro 6R Launched in India With Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Built-In GPS Support: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »