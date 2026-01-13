Call of Duty Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Soon

Call of Duty could be announced for Nintendo Switch 2 soon. A dataminer has found references to the Nintendo platform within the code of a recent Call of Duty update, suggesting Black Ops 7, the most recent Call of Duty release, could be headed to Switch 2. A Call of Duty game on Switch 2 would mark the beginning of Microsoft's 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms.

References to Nintendo Found in COD Code

References to Nintendo within a recent Call of Duty update were uncovered by X user Reality (via VGC). Datamining the code showed three mentions of Nintendo alongside existing platforms that support Call of Duty.

A screenshot posted on X on Sunday showed Nintendo mentioned under the “PlatformFamily” section alongside Sony, Steam, Microsoft, and UbiConnect. And in the “ClientPlatformFamilyToAccountType” section, where supported accounts like Battle.net, PSN, Xbox Live, and Steam are listed, Nintendo shows up with “na” (Nintendo account).

Yeah it's looking like Nintendo x COD is imminent, whenever the next round of Nintendo announcements are, expect that pic.twitter.com/ojiEUQnHDM — Reality (@realityuk) January 11, 2026

Nintendo x COD Announcement 'Imminent'

The references suggest that the Call of Duty app could be headed to Nintendo platforms soon. The X user who shared the datamined code suggested a Nintendo x COD announcement could be “imminent”. Call of Duty will most likely make its way to Nintendo Switch 2 as the platform is considerably more powerful than the Switch 1 and already supports several modern AAA games.

The announcement for Call of Duty on Switch 2 could come at an upcoming showcase from Microsoft or Nintendo. The Xbox parent is set to host Developer Direct on January 22, where Forza Horizon 6, Fable, and Beast of Reincarnation will get in-depth looks. Xbox is reportedly planning to show a fourth secret game at the event, too.

However, a Nintendo x Call of Duty official announcement is more likely to come at Nintendo Direct. While Nintendo has not yet announced the next Direct presentation, there are rumours that a Nintendo Direct will take place in February.

Ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Activision had confirmed that it was working with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. “We're committed to getting the franchise on Switch. Both teams are working on it. Will share details when ready,” the publisher had said in a statement in June 2025. Black Ops 7 launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on November 14.

During its protracted attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, Microsoft signed a 10-year licensing deal with Nintendo in 2022 to bring Call of Duty to its platforms in a bid to placate regulators opposed to the acquisition.

No Call of Duty game, however, has yet been released on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 platforms.