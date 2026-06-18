Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch on all platforms in October. But before that, PlayStation users are getting two beloved Call of Duty titles next month. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported PlayStation in July, developer Treyarch announced Wednesday.

Black Ops 1 and 2 Coming to New Platforms

The PlayStation ports of Black Ops and Black Ops 2 will be done by Iron Galaxy, developer of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. The studio also has a history of porting popular games to multiple platforms.

Both ports will come with the full feature set of the two games, including Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies, Treyarch said. It's unclear if the ports will feature any PS5-specific enhancements.

It's official: the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation in July, courtesy of our partners at @IronGalaxy. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uqTZ6u09B5 — Treyarch (@Treyarch) June 17, 2026

The developer did not share a release date and specific platform details for the ports. It's unclear if the games will get native PS5 ports or PS4 versions that can be played on the PS5 with backwards compatibility.

Black Ops 1 and 2 were released on PS3 alongside PC and Xbox 360 in 2010 and 2012, respectively. As PS5 backwards compatibility only supports PS4 games, both Call of Duty titles are inaccessible on PS4 and PS5. Both titles are readily accessible on PC and via backwards compatiblity on Xbox Series S/X.

Call of Duty: Black Ops kickstarted Treyarch's Black Ops brand of COD titles alongside Modern Warfare releases. The game's single-player campaign follows CIA operative Alex Mason during the Cold War and features fictional depictions of several historical events from the era. Black Ops is widely regarded as one of the best Call of Duty games ever made.

Black Ops 2 is a direct sequel to the first game and puts players in the shoes of Alex's son, David Mason. The game switches between two timelines, letting players control David in 2025 and Alex and Frank Woods in the 1980s.