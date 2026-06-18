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Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Are Being Ported to PlayStation Consoles Next Month

Black Ops 1 and 2 released in 2010 and 2012, respectively

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 June 2026 16:06 IST
Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Are Being Ported to PlayStation Consoles Next Month

Photo Credit: Activision/ Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops is considered one of the best games in the series

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Highlights
  • Black Ops 1 and 2 are currently not available on PS4 and PS5
  • The ports are being developed by Iron Galaxy
  • The ports will be released in July
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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch on all platforms in October. But before that, PlayStation users are getting two beloved Call of Duty titles next month. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported PlayStation in July, developer Treyarch announced Wednesday.

Black Ops 1 and 2 Coming to New Platforms

The PlayStation ports of Black Ops and Black Ops 2 will be done by Iron Galaxy, developer of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. The studio also has a history of porting popular games to multiple platforms.

Both ports will come with the full feature set of the two games, including Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies, Treyarch said. It's unclear if the ports will feature any PS5-specific enhancements.

The developer did not share a release date and specific platform details for the ports. It's unclear if the games will get native PS5 ports or PS4 versions that can be played on the PS5 with backwards compatibility.

Black Ops 1 and 2 were released on PS3 alongside PC and Xbox 360 in 2010 and 2012, respectively. As PS5 backwards compatibility only supports PS4 games, both Call of Duty titles are inaccessible on PS4 and PS5. Both titles are readily accessible on PC and via backwards compatiblity on Xbox Series S/X.

Call of Duty: Black Ops kickstarted Treyarch's Black Ops brand of COD titles alongside Modern Warfare releases. The game's single-player campaign follows CIA operative Alex Mason during the Cold War and features fictional depictions of several historical events from the era. Black Ops is widely regarded as one of the best Call of Duty games ever made.

Black Ops 2 is a direct sequel to the first game and puts players in the shoes of Alex's son, David Mason. The game switches between two timelines, letting players control David in 2025 and Alex and Frank Woods in the 1980s.

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform Nintendo DS, Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops, Black Ops 2, Black Ops, Call of Duty, Treyarch, Iron Galaxy
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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