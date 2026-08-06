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  • Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

All three smartphones target buyers looking for large batteries, 5G connectivity and capable processors at relatively affordable prices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 August 2026 06:30 IST
Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power

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Highlights
  • Poco M8 Power packs the biggest battery of the three
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite offers UFS 3.1 storage
  • Moto G77 Power features an ultrawide rear camera
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Poco M8 Power was launched in India on Tuesday, expanding the options available in the sub-Rs. 30,000 smartphone segment. It joins the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, which debuted in May, and the Moto G77 Power, introduced in July. All three smartphones target buyers looking for large batteries, 5G connectivity and capable processors at relatively affordable prices. While the Poco M8 Power focuses on battery capacity, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite offers faster storage and a higher-refresh-rate display. The Moto G77 Power, meanwhile, stands out with its ultrawide camera and higher-resolution selfie shooter. Here's how the smartphones compare in terms of price, specifications and features.

Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power: Price in India

Poco M8 Power: Poco M8 Power price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 27,999. It is available in Black, Blaze Orange and Green colour options.

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The handset comes in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint colourways.

Moto G77 Power: Moto G77 Power carries a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in Pantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable and Pantone Nautical Blue finishes.

Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power: Display, Software

Poco M8 Power: Poco M8 Power sports a 6.83-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The panel supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut, TÜV Eye Protection certification, Wet Touch 2.0 and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and is promised four Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and carries IP64 and MIL-STD-810H certifications.

Moto G77 Power: Moto G77 Power is equipped with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen offering a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 120Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,050 nits peak brightness. It ships with Android 16-based Hello UI and is confirmed to receive one Android OS upgrade and three years of security updates. The handset also has an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating.

Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power: Processor, Battery

Poco M8 Power: Poco M8 Power is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also features a 21,683sq mm vapour chamber cooling system. The handset houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W reverse wired charging.

Moto G77 Power: Moto G77 Power is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 6W reverse charging.

Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power: Cameras, Dimensions

Poco M8 Power: Poco M8 Power carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by an AI camera. It also features an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 169.70 x 79.14 x 8.4mm and weighs 225g.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite gets a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50D40 primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It supports up to 4K 30fps video recording and features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The handset measures 166 x 76 x 8.5mm and weighs 208g.

Moto G77 Power: Moto G77 Power features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It also gets a 32-megapixel front camera and supports video recording at up to 2K 30fps. The handset measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.89mm and weighs about 215g.

Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power: Which Should You Buy?

The Poco M8 Power is the right choice for users who prioritise battery life. It offers the biggest battery of the three, an AMOLED display, long software support and reverse charging, although its camera setup is relatively basic.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is better suited to buyers looking for stronger everyday performance. It combines the fastest chipset in this comparison with UFS 3.1 storage, a 144Hz display, vapour chamber cooling and longer software support than the Moto handset.

The Moto G77 Power is a good option for users who value cameras and a cleaner software experience. It is the only phone here to feature an ultrawide rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, though it offers the shortest software support and slower charging than its rivals.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the biggest battery among the three?

The Poco M8 Power packs the largest battery at 8,000mAh. Both the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite and Moto G77 Power feature 7,000mAh batteries.

2. Which phone offers the fastest charging?

The Poco M8 Power and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite both support 45W wired fast charging. The Moto G77 Power supports 30W wired charging.

3. Which phone offers the best camera setup?

The Moto G77 Power has the most versatile camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Poco M8 Power and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite both rely on dual rear camera setups led by 50-megapixel primary sensors.

Poco M8 Power vs Moto G77 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comparison
  Poco M8 Power
Poco M8 Power
Moto G77 Power
Moto G77 Power
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite
Key Specs
Display6.90-inch6.72-inch6.72-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 4 Gen 4MediaTek Dimensity 6400MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
RAM6GB, 8GB8GB6GB, 8GB
Storage128GB128GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity8000mAh7000mAh7000mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1080x2396 pixels1080x2400 pixels1,080x2,400 pixels
Front Camera-32-megapixel 32-megapixel
Rear Camera-50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
GENERAL
BrandPocoMotorolaOnePlus
ModelM8 PowerMoto G77 PowerNord CE 6 Lite
Release dateAugust 4, 2026July 8, 2026May 7, 2026
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)169.70 x 79.14 x 8.40166.23 x 76.50 x 8.89166.00 x 76.00 x 8.50
Weight (g)225.00215.00208.00
Battery capacity (mAh)800070007000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging45W Fast Charging30W Fast Charging45W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNoNo
ColoursBlack, Blaze Orange, GreenPantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable, Pantone Laurel Green, and Pantone Nautical BlueHyper Black and Vivid Mint
AI Enabled-YesYes
Body type-PolycarbonatePolycarbonate
IP rating-IP64IP64
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz144 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+FHD+FHD+
Screen size (inches)6.906.726.72
Resolution1080x2396 pixels1080x2400 pixels1,080x2,400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass 7iOtherOther
Aspect ratio-20:920:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-391392
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeSnapdragon 4 Gen 4MediaTek Dimensity 6400MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
RAM6GB, 8GB8GB6GB, 8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB, 256GB
Expandable storage-NoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinHyperOS 3Hello UIOxygenOS 16
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
NFC-No-
USB Type-C-YesYes
Number of SIMs-22
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Face unlock-YesYes
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Proximity sensor-YesYes
Accelerometer-YesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera-50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras-22
Rear autofocus-YesYes
Rear flash-YesYes
Front camera-32-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel (f/2)
No. of Front Cameras-11
Pop-Up Camera-NoNo
Front autofocus-NoYes
Front flash-NoNo
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
Comments

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Further reading: Poco M8 Power, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, Moto G77 Power, Poco M8 Power Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, Moto G77 Power Price in India, Poco M8 Power Features, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Features, Moto G77 Power Features, Poco, OnePlus, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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