Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta is now live in early access with thousands of players logging in and trying out the game's multiplayer modes and maps. Despite Activision's anti-cheating measures, several cheaters, too, seems have have jumped into the game, as expected. Players on social media have been reporting instances of cheating, with clips showing wall-hacking and aimboting in the beta.

Players Report Cheating in Black Ops 7 Beta

Several clips and reports of cheating in Black Ops 7 have surfaced on X. Activision has reportedly begun taking action against cheaters, as well. According to popular Call of Duty news and updates channel Charlie Intel, Activision has said that many of the cheaters who have been reported have been banned by its anti-cheat system, Ricochet.

Meanwhile, the official Call of Duty Updates account on X has been replying to posts with clips showing players cheating in Black Ops 7 beta, confirming those accounts have been banned.

This clip was from earlier today. The account was already banned.

- #TeamRICOCHET — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) October 2, 2025

Earlier this week, Activision shared an update on its anti-cheating measures for Black Ops 7 in a blog post. The publisher said it had been working on the “most advanced and robust anti-cheat protections” in gaming for the upcoming title, starting with the beta.

The Ricochet anti-cheat system will require players to enable TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to play the Black Ops 7 beta on PC. The Battlefield 6 beta had a similar requirement, as well.

“When Black Ops 7 launches on November 14, these requirements will combine with our newest RICOCHET Anti-Cheat upgrades. At that point, we will introduce a remote verification system (known as Remote Attestation) to provide the strongest safeguard possible,” Activision said in the blog post.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta launched in early access on October 2 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Players who pre-ordered the game received three-day early access to the beta. For all other players, the Black Ops 7 beta opens on October 5 and will conclude on October 8. Black Ops 7 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on November 14.