Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta will start on October 2 on all platforms.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 September 2025 12:51 IST
Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to launch on November 14

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 open beta will begin on October 5
  • Players who have pre-ordered the game will get early access on October 2
  • Black Ops 7 is set in the future, after the events of Black Ops 2
Activision has revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's multiplayer mode, detailing maps, modes, and more. The military shooter will launch on November 14 with 18 multiplayer maps, two of which will be larger 20v20 Skirmish maps. The publisher also confirmed the contents of the beta, which will start on all platforms on October 2.

In a blog post on the Call of Duty website, Activision confirmed that Black Ops 7 will launch with 16 6v6 multiplayer maps and two bigger 20v20 maps. The company also shared a deep dive on the multiplayer mode, detailing Perks, Field Upgrades, the new Overclock system, the progression system, and more.

Black Ops 7 Maps and Modes

Black Ops 7 will launch with a new 6v6 mode, Overload, where two teams will compete to control an overload device. The mode will also be available during Black Ops 7 beta. The usual modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint will also be available during Beta.

Other modes include Search and Destroy, Gunfight, Free-For-All, Kill Order, Control, along with four alternate modes. Finally, the new 20v20 Skirmish mode will come with larger maps, vehicles, wingsuits, and objectives.

Black Ops 7 will feature 16 core maps at launch, six of which will be available during the beta. Activision said each map is designed for fast gunplay and features diverse environments. “Expect a variety of map sizes catering to every type of player, from those craving instant action on very small-sized arenas to those wanting longer-ranged, tactical engagements across medium-sized combat zones,” the publisher said.

The core multiplayer maps at launch include Blackheart (Beta), Cortex (Beta), Exposure (Beta), Imprint (Beta), The Forge (Beta), Toshin (Beta), Colossus, Den, Flagship, Homestead, Paranoia, Retrieval, Scar, along with three returning maps from Black Ops 2 — Express, Hijacked, and Raid. The two Skirmish maps include Mission: Edge and Mission: Tide.

In the blog post Activision also shared details on loadouts and equipment, weapons, score streaks, omnimovement features like wall jumps and tactical sprint, operators, and more. The company also released a new multiplayer reveal trailer for the game.

Activision will reveal more details about Black Ops 7 at the upcoming Call of Duty Next livestream, set to take place on September 30. The broadcast will begin at 9am PT (9.30pm IST). At the event, developers will also share details about all Black Ops 7 offerings, including Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Early access to Black Ops 7 beta launches on October 2 for players who pre-ordered the game. The open beta will go live for all players on October 5 and will conclude on October 8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on November 14.

Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Black Ops 7, Call of Duty, Activision, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
