Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Electric Toothbrushes During the Great Indian Festival Sale

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the Oral-B Pro Expert electric toothbrush can be purchased at Rs. 890.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2025 19:38 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Electric Toothbrushes During the Great Indian Festival Sale

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 witnessed 3.8 crore visits in the first 48 hours

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on September 23
  • SBI card holders can get another 10 percent off on transactions
  • Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs on select products
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is on the verge of entering its second weekend. The e-commerce giant's largest sale of the year started on September 23 for general users, and it offers discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, projectors, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Apart from mainstream gadgets, you can also find personal use items such as an electric toothbrush from brands such as Oral-B, Caresmith and Agaro with price cuts.

An electric toothbrush might not be on the top of the list of requirements for many, but when compared to the run-of-the-mill manual toothbrushes, it does offer some advantages. With rapid and automatic bristle movements, it delivers more motions per minute than it is possible by hands. These devices are also designed to reach tricky spots, break up more plaque, and even improve gum health.

Many models also come with built-in timers to ensure you brush for the dentist-recommended two minutes, and pressure sensors that protect your gums from over-brushing. So, if you're in the market to make the switch, the sale offers a great opportunity to grab an electric toothbrush with lucrative discounts. You can also use an SBI debit or credit card to get an additional 10 percent off on your transaction.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Electric Toothbrushes

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Oral-B Pro 3 Rs. 2,099 Rs. 4,199 Buy Here
Oral-B Vitality Pro Rs. 1,749 Rs. 2,499 Buy Here
Agaro Cosmic Lite Rs. 1,999 Rs. 679 Buy Here
Caresmith Spark Inifinity Rs. 4,000 Rs. 1,198 Buy Here
Perfora Pro Oscillating Rs. 1,799 Rs. 1,499 Buy Here
Colgate Proclinical 150 Rs. 999 Rs. 627 Buy Here
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon sale, Amazon
