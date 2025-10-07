Technology News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch on November 14 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 October 2025 18:37 IST
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 open beta began on October 5

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 open beta began in early access on October 2
  • Black Ops 7 will feature a co-op campaign
  • Activision has deployed anti-cheat measures for the open beta
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's open beta is live right, with thousands of players logging in to get an early experience of some of the game's multiplayer maps and modes. If you haven't had the chance yet to play, there's more time to jump in. Activision announced Monday it was extending the Black Ops 7 open beta by a day till October 9.

Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended

The publisher thanked players for logging into Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 open beta, which went live on October 5. The open beta period was set to conclude on October 8. It will now end on October 9 at 9am PT (9.30pm IST). Players have two more days to log into Black Ops 7 open beta on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

“The reaction to the Black Ops 7 Beta so far has been awesome to see! Whether you're calling in Nukes in Multiplayer or going for high rounds in Zombies Survival, there's plenty to jump into and we've had a ton of fun playing alongside everyone,” Activision said in update on its blog. “On behalf of all of us at Treyarch, we're truly grateful for your feedback so far... and speaking of which, we heard you might want a little more, so we're extending the Black Ops 7 Beta to 9am PT on Thursday, October 9!”

The extension brings the Black Ops 7 open beta period within touching distance to the launch of Battlefield 6. EA's military shooter and Call of Duty's primary competitor this year is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10. Battlefield 6 marks a return for the popular franchise after a gap of four years. The game had its own open beta back in August.

Activision also added new playlists and a new map to the Black Ops 7 open beta on Monday. The playlists in the beta include Open Moshpit, Moshpit, Open Hardcore Moshpit, and Search & Destroy. The open playlists are new to the beta and feature classic matchmaking that considers skill minimally.

Black Ops 7 beta added the Toshin map, in addition to The Forge, Cortex, Exposure, Imprint, and Blackheart, on Monday, as well.

Activision said it would share more details about how it would integrate player data and feedback from the beta into the game in the coming weeks before it launches on November 14. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Black Ops 7, Activision, Call of Duty, Black Ops 7 Open Beta, Battlefield 6

Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Black Ops 7, Activision, Call of Duty, Black Ops 7 Open Beta, Battlefield 6
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
