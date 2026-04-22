Microsoft has slashed the subscription prices of the Xbox Game Pass service in India and the global markets. The move, announced by the recently appointed Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Asha Sharma, comes months after the company significantly increased subscription prices and drew flak from its customers. However, it is not all roses as Xbox is also altering its day-one release strategy for one of its biggest franchises, Call of Duty.

Xbox Game Pass Price Cut Announced

Microsoft has reduced the monthly pricing for its two primary Game Pass tiers globally. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now costs $22.99 (roughly Rs. 2,100) per month, down from $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,800). This marks a reduction of nearly 25 percent. Meanwhile, the PC Game Pass subscription has been lowered to $13.99 (roughly Rs. 1,300) from $16.49 (roughly Rs. 1,500). The aforementioned pricing, notably, is for the US market.

Game Pass Ultimate has become too expensive for too many players. Starting today, we're dropping the price from $29.99 to $22.99/month.

Future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Game Pass Ultimate on day one. They will join this tier the following holiday after launch (about… — Asha (@asha_shar) April 21, 2026

In India, the price revision is already in effect. Gadgets 360 staff verified that the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan now costs Rs. 1,089 per month, down from its previous price of Rs. 1,389. The PC Game Pass, meanwhile, is priced at Rs. 879 per month. It was previously listed for Rs. 939 on the Microsoft Store. / reduced to Rs. 939. Microsoft noted that pricing may vary by region.

Other tiers, including Game Pass Premium and Game Pass Essential, do not seem to have received any price changes.

Explaining the decision, Asha Sharma said, “Game Pass Ultimate has become too expensive for too many players. Starting today, we're dropping the price from $29.99 to $22.99/month.”

In a move that is believed to be tied to the price revision of the subscriptions, Microsoft announced that future Call of Duty titles will no longer be added to Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass as day-one releases. Instead, new entries in the franchise will be introduced to the service during the following holiday season, roughly a year after their initial introduction.

This signals a significant shift from recent years, when titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 were made available to subscribers on day one. Microsoft, notably, already owns Activision Blizzard, which is the publisher behind Call of Duty games. The company also clarified that existing Call of Duty titles already available in the Game Pass library will remain accessible to subscribers.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also continue to receive day-one access to other first-party Microsoft titles, along with benefits like online multiplayer, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and in-game perks.

The change comes after Microsoft increased Game Pass pricing by nearly 50 percent last year, drawing criticism from users over affordability. The latest revision appears to balance that feedback by lowering subscription costs while limiting immediate access to some premium releases.

In a statement, Microsoft said, “Our players cover a wide breadth of geographies, preferences, and tastes, so while there isn't a single model that's best for everyone, this change responds to a lot of feedback we've gotten so far. We'll continue to listen and learn.”