  Crimson Desert Delayed to Q1 2026 Due to Console Certification, Voice Overs, Other Launch Preparations

Crimson Desert Delayed to Q1 2026 Due to Console Certification, Voice Overs, Other Launch Preparations

Crimson Desert was set to launch in late 2025, but developer Pearl Abyss has now pushed it back to early 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 August 2025 11:49 IST
Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert is an open-world action adventure game

Highlights
  • Crimson Desert was revealed in 2019
  • The game will release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Mac
  • Crimson Desert will be showcased at Gamescom this month
Crimson Desert, the open world action-adventure title from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss, has been further delayed to 2026. The game, which was set to launch in late 2025, will now release in Q1 2026, the studio told investors at its second-quarter FY 2025 earnings call on Wednesday. Pearl Abyss said that various aspects of production leading up to the Crimson Desert's launch, such as offline distribution, voice-overs, and console certification, had led to “longer than expected” timelines that “unavoidably” delayed the title.

Crimson Desert Delayed

The delay, first reported by Gematsu, marks the second time Crimson Desert has been pushed back. The game was revealed in 2019 and was initially set for launch in late 2021 before being indefinitely delayed. Pearl Abyss announced the game's late 2025 launch window in December 2024, but did not lock down a release date.

At its latest earnings call with investors, the studio, known for developing the popular MMORPG Black Desert Online, said it was delaying the game to the first quarter of 2026 to ensure “success on a meaningful scale.” Pearl Abyss said a release date had been internally confirmed, but it would only share the information at "more appropriate time" later. 

“The launch of Crimson Desert, our first large-scale AAA console game, has been unavoidably delayed by one quarter, from the previously announced schedule,” Pearl Abyss reportedly said ahead of the Q&A section of the earnings call on Thursday (translated by Gematsu).

“This is due to longer than expected timelines arising from schedule coordination and collaborations with multiple partners for offline distribution, voice-overs, console certification, and other launch preparations. We sincerely apologize for not being able to meet the originally promised fourth quarter launch schedule. Please kindly understand that this is a strategic decision aimed at insuring success on a meaningful scale.

“The release date has been internally confirmed for Q1 2026. However, given the change in launch timing, we will announce the date at a more appropriate time based on business considerations, rather than making an announcement at Gamescom next week. We are grateful for your continued interest in our company, and we will do our utmost to deliver an even better experience going forward.”

The studio said it was currently working on voice-overs for the game and carrying out console certification in preparation for launch. Pearl Abyss, however, confirmed its marketing efforts for Crimson Desert would continue as planned. The action-adventure game will be present at Gamescom and PAX West this month where the developer will showcase its open-world build. Crimson Desert will then show up at the Tokyo Game Show in September.

Over the years, Pearl Abyss has provided an extended look at Crimson Desert's gameplay and open-world at various industry events. The game takes place in a medieval fantasy setting on a continent called Pywel, a region embroiled in war for power. It takes inspiration from popular titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with a focus on action combat and open-world exploration. Crimson Desert is set to launch on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Comments

Further reading: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss, PS5, PC, Xbox Series, Gamescom 2025
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
