Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition With 1.38 inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED Screen, HarmonyOS 6 Launched: Price, Features

Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition With 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED Screen, HarmonyOS 6 Launched: Price, Features

The Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition features a new nylon braided silicon composite strap, with a “10” inscribed on both the strap and the crown.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 17:30 IST
Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition With 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED Screen, HarmonyOS 6 Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition supports gesture control, tap-to-pay and more

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Huawei debuts X-Tap health sensor with ECG and quick SpO2 readings
  • The smartwatch offers eSIM support and gesture-based controls
  • Huawei claims up to 11 days of battery life in power-saving mode
Advertisement

Huawei has launched its 10th Anniversary Watch, marking a decade of smartwatch launches for global consumers. The special edition builds on the design of the Watch 5, which debuted earlier this year, but adds distinctive anniversary elements and upgraded features. Huawei has paired the refreshed design with a brighter LTPO AMOLED display, a new multi-sensor health system, and HarmonyOS 6, while also introducing AI-powered voice interactions and long battery life to appeal to power users and fitness-focused buyers alike.

Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition Price, Availability

Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition price starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 42mm model, while the 46mm version is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 37,000). Customers can also opt for Huawei Care+ coverage starting at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,500). Sales of the smartwatch will begin on December 25 in China. The watch will be available via Huawei Mall, authorised e-commerce platforms, Huawei Experience Stores, and authorised retailers.

Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition Design, Features

The Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition features a new nylon braided silicon composite strap designed to be soft, breathable, and lightweight. To highlight the milestone, Huawei has added a “10” inscribed on both the strap and the crown. The watch is available in two sizes, including a 46mm version with a spherical sapphire glass and aerospace-grade titanium case, and a 42mm version with a sapphire glass and 904L stainless-steel case.

The display of the Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition is a 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and slim 1.8mm bezels. Huawei says the slimmer bezels improve screen immersion while maintaining durability.

The wearable runs HarmonyOS 6, which introduces custom 10th anniversary watch faces and a personalised health-focused dashboard with dynamic animations. Huawei has also integrated DeepSeek AI into the watch as a live voice agent. 

Additional smart features of the Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition include gesture control, tap-to-pay support, professional sports modes such as golf with detailed course maps, and a wide range of customisable watch faces, including animated, pet-themed, and sticker-style designs.

Huawei has also announced special 10th anniversary benefits, including dial market membership access, a physical commemorative badge, and a Vibrant Life membership season card.

The Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition debuts Huawei's new X-Tap sensor, which combines ECG, PPG, and a 10-level tactile sensor into a single module. With a single tap, users can access multiple health insights, including real-time SpO2 readings, in just 10 seconds.

The watch also supports advanced health and fitness tracking, including heart rate, sleep, lung function, calorie tracking, HRV, and emotional health monitoring. With built-in eSIM support, users can access online information and interact with the voice assistant independently of a smartphone.

Huawei claims the 10th Anniversary Edition Watch delivers up to four and a half days of typical battery life with the always-on display enabled. In power-saving mode, battery life can extend up to 11 days, according to the company.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition, Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition Price, Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition Launch, Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition Features, Huawei Watch 5, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Phone Codenamed ‘Volkswagen’ With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip Tipped to Launch in India, Global Markets
Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition With 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED Screen, HarmonyOS 6 Launched: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  2. iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Specifications Leaked
  3. OnePlus 15R Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  4. OnePlus Reportedly Developing New Smartphone for India, Global Markets
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Launch in a 'Starry' Green Shade in China on This Date
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Asus VM670KA AiO All-in-One Desktop PC With 27-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Airtel-Perplexity Free Offer Now Requires a Card to Continue
  9. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Yann LeCun Sets Up Advanced Machine Intelligence AI Startup After Announcing Departure From Meta
  2. Nayanam Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Psychological Thriller Online
  3. Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update in India With New Improvements, Bug Fixes
  5. Oppo Pad Air 5 Display, Battery Upgrades Confirmed Ahead of December 25 Launch in China
  6. OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles
  7. Huawei Nova 15 Ultra Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Kirin 9010S Chip, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Tag Along: Price, Features
  8. Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition With 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED Screen, HarmonyOS 6 Launched: Price, Features
  9. OnePlus Phone Codenamed ‘Volkswagen’ With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip Tipped to Launch in India, Global Markets
  10. How to Keep Your Free Perplexity Pro on Airtel: New Card Requirement Explained
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »