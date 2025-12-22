Huawei has launched its 10th Anniversary Watch, marking a decade of smartwatch launches for global consumers. The special edition builds on the design of the Watch 5, which debuted earlier this year, but adds distinctive anniversary elements and upgraded features. Huawei has paired the refreshed design with a brighter LTPO AMOLED display, a new multi-sensor health system, and HarmonyOS 6, while also introducing AI-powered voice interactions and long battery life to appeal to power users and fitness-focused buyers alike.

Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition Price, Availability

Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition price starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 42mm model, while the 46mm version is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 37,000). Customers can also opt for Huawei Care+ coverage starting at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,500). Sales of the smartwatch will begin on December 25 in China. The watch will be available via Huawei Mall, authorised e-commerce platforms, Huawei Experience Stores, and authorised retailers.

Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition Design, Features

The Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition features a new nylon braided silicon composite strap designed to be soft, breathable, and lightweight. To highlight the milestone, Huawei has added a “10” inscribed on both the strap and the crown. The watch is available in two sizes, including a 46mm version with a spherical sapphire glass and aerospace-grade titanium case, and a 42mm version with a sapphire glass and 904L stainless-steel case.

The display of the Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition is a 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and slim 1.8mm bezels. Huawei says the slimmer bezels improve screen immersion while maintaining durability.

The wearable runs HarmonyOS 6, which introduces custom 10th anniversary watch faces and a personalised health-focused dashboard with dynamic animations. Huawei has also integrated DeepSeek AI into the watch as a live voice agent.

Additional smart features of the Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition include gesture control, tap-to-pay support, professional sports modes such as golf with detailed course maps, and a wide range of customisable watch faces, including animated, pet-themed, and sticker-style designs.

Huawei has also announced special 10th anniversary benefits, including dial market membership access, a physical commemorative badge, and a Vibrant Life membership season card.

The Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition debuts Huawei's new X-Tap sensor, which combines ECG, PPG, and a 10-level tactile sensor into a single module. With a single tap, users can access multiple health insights, including real-time SpO2 readings, in just 10 seconds.

The watch also supports advanced health and fitness tracking, including heart rate, sleep, lung function, calorie tracking, HRV, and emotional health monitoring. With built-in eSIM support, users can access online information and interact with the voice assistant independently of a smartphone.

Huawei claims the 10th Anniversary Edition Watch delivers up to four and a half days of typical battery life with the always-on display enabled. In power-saving mode, battery life can extend up to 11 days, according to the company.