  Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Along With Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro; Flipkart Availability Announced

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Along With Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro; Flipkart Availability Announced

Oppo Reno 15 series will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 14:24 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Along With Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro; Flipkart Availability Announced

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Oppo Reno 15 will be available in India in three colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 series will comprise three handsets in India
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini will sport a 6.32-inch AMOLED display
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Oppo Reno 15 series launch in India was recently confirmed by the Chinese smartphone maker. At the time, the tech firm had not revealed the names of the phones that are set to arrive. Now, the company has announced that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini will also be launched as part of the lineup, which will also include the Reno 15 Pro and the standard Reno 15. Additionally, the company has also revealed the colourways of the phones. Separately, a dedicated microsite for the lineup is now live on an e-commerce website.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Specifications (Confirmed)

The China-based tech firm has confirmed that the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 series will launch in india and the lineup will comprise three models. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15. The company has also revealed that the lineup has been designed with the HoloFusion Technology. Additionally, the Oppo Reno 15 will be offered in the country in Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue colourways.

On top of this, a dedicated microsite for the soon-to-be-launched Oppo Reno 15 series is now live on Flipkart, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. However, its exact launch date in India remains under wraps.

Oppo claims that it is launching the Reno 15 Pro Mini in India due to a “growing demand” for compact smartphones in the country. In terms of specifications, it is confirmed to be equipped with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, surrounded by 1.6mm thick bezels, while offering a 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is teased to weigh about 187g and measure about 7.99mm in thickness.

On the other hand, the Reno 15 Pro will be 7.65mm in thickness, while weighing about 205g, and the vanilla Reno 15 model will measure up to 7.89mm in thickness, depending on the colourway, and weigh about 197g. The standard Oppo Reno 15 will ship with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, too. The entire lineup is claimed to launch with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Its USB Type-C port will ship with a platinum coating for corrosion resistance.

The company has also revealed that the Oppo Reno Pro will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, with 1.15mm thick bezels, a 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

All three models in the upcoming Redno 15 lineup will sport 120Hz displays with Full-HD+ resolution, according to the company. While the AMOLED panels on the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini will deliver up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness, the one on the standard model supports up to 1,200 nits of brightness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Series, Oppo
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Along With Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro; Flipkart Availability Announced
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

