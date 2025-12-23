OnePlus Turbo is rumoured to be launched in China soon as part of a new gaming-focused lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, key specifications of the purported handset have surfaced. According to a tipster, it will sport a BOE-sourced 165Hz flat display. The OnePlus Turbo may be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. In a separate development, the purported OnePlus handset was also listed on a benchmarking site, hinting towards its performance capabilities.

OnePlus Turbo Key Specifications Tipped

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus Turbo will feature a 6.78-inch BOE LTPS flat display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Turbo key specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The handset may be offered in Lone Wolf Black, Wilderness Green, and Chasing Light Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is expected to tip the scales at 217.25g.

The OnePlus Turbo is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It may be offered in four RAM and onboard storage configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB. The handset is also expected to pack a 9,000mAh-class battery.

This leak corroborates previous information about the OnePlus Turbo's battery, chipset, and display.

The smartphone has also been rumoured to be joined by another variant in the OnePlus Turbo series. As per the tipster, the 165Hz refresh rate and 9,000mAh battery have been standardised across the lineup, although it could swap the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip for a Snapdragon 7-series processor. The handset may be offered in Lone Wolf Black, Nova White, and Fearless Blue shades.

A listing for an upcoming OnePlus handset was also spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking database (via tipster @ZionsAnvin). It allegedly bears the model number PLU110, which previous reports indicate could be the OnePlus Turbo. The handset shows up with an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, accompanied by 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

OnePlus Turbo (PLU110) appears on AnTuTu

- 165Hz screen

- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

- 16GB LPDDR5x RAM

- 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

- Android 16

- AnTuTu score: 2,609,327



New leak by DCS:

- 6.78-inch 1.5K, 165Hz LTPS OLED BOE screen with flat design

- 9,000mAh+ battery

- Variants:… https://t.co/VM2x71lria pic.twitter.com/pg6RIiAnyg — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) December 23, 2025

The handset is listed as running Android 16. As per the listing, the OnePlus Turbo allegedly scored 2,609,327 points on AnTuTu, which is slightly lower than the benchmark scores of the recently launched OnePlus 15R. In Gadgets 360's test, it scored 2,985,657 points on the benchmarking platform.