Diablo IV Gets Horrific Live-Action Trailer Directed by Oscar-Winner Chloé Zhao

Dubbed ‘Saviors Wanted,’ the trailer, co-directed by Kiku Ohe, captures the fear and conflict plaguing the lands of the Sanctuary.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 May 2023 15:24 IST
Diablo IV Gets Horrific Live-Action Trailer Directed by Oscar-Winner Chloé Zhao

Photo Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Lilith, Queen of the Succubi in Diablo IV

Highlights
  • Diablo IV releases June 6 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  • The endgame lets you turn any dungeon into a Nightmare version
  • Deluxe and Ultimate Edition pre-orders grant early access

Diablo IV just got a gothic horror-themed live-action trailer, ahead of its release on June 6. The latest ad campaign, dubbed ‘Saviors Wanted,' is shot by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and co-directed by Kiku Ohe, capturing the fear and conflict plaguing the lands of the Sanctuary. In this twisted place brimming with monsters, the High Heavens and Burning Hells wage destructive battles, leaving its inhabitants in turmoil. Diablo 4 officially went gold, late last month, suggesting that it is ready for shipping; and more recently, underwent a Server Slam open beta event where the Legendary loot drops were adjusted to reflect the day one version.

The live-action trailer for Diablo IV essentially serves as a tour of tragedy, starting with a wide shot of an aged man mourning over a stretch of dead horses in the icy tundras of Sanctuary. “Whatever you can do. We beg you,” he pleads, turning to the camera — essentially speaking to the players who would save their lands from ruin. It then continues cutting back and forth between cries for help from other poor unfortunate souls and epic shots of our heroes fending themselves against hordes of demons. The heroes, of course, represent the five classes in Diablo IV — Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, Rogue, and the new Necromancer, who can summon and command corpses to perform their bidding. The trailer ends with a shot of Lilith, the Queen of the Succubi, emerging from the skies — waging war against her bitter enemy angel Inarius and in the process, rule over Sanctuary once more.

“Working with Blizzard, we had the wonderful opportunity to bring the dark, thrilling and imaginative world of Diablo IV to life,” Zhao said in a prepared statement. “Diablo fans are very passionate, and many have been with the game for over two decades. We want to do right by the fans, honour the game's rich lore and visceral world-building while evoking the strong emotions the players feel while immersing in the game.” As mentioned before, Zhao won the Oscar for directing 2020's Nomadland, which also bagged an award for Best Picture and Best Actress (Frances McDormand), that year. The filmmaker then branched into blockbusters like Marvel's Eternals and is now attached to direct an adaptation of Hamnet, which imagines the story of Agnes, William Shakespeare's wife.

Last month, Blizzard Entertainment detailed Diablo 4's endgame progression, noting how it plans to keep you hooked for hundreds of hours after the main story is done. It begins with a Capstone Dungeon that lets you do repeated runs — in rising difficulties — so you can collect a whole variety of loot and continue getting stronger. Nightmare Dungeons are returning as well, letting you pick one out of 120+ dungeons in the Sanctuary and turn it into a harsher playfield. These can be activated by finding a Nightmare Sigil, which adds difficult objectives, increased enemy count, and portals that pour out monsters from other realms. Unfortunately, you have no control over when the portals open up, so be prepared.

Diablo IV releases June 6 on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Early access for Deluxe and Ultimate edition pre-orders begin on June 2 in India/ June 1 in the US.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
