Diablo IV is prepping to release in June and ahead of that, we've received global release times for both early access and regular launch. In a tweet, Mike Ybarra, president, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that players who pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the upcoming dark fantasy dungeon-crawler will get to play it early on June 1 at 4pm PT. For India, this translates to June 2 at 4:30am IST. Meanwhile, the Standard Edition's launch is scheduled for June 6 at 4:30am IST/ June 5 at 4pm PT in the US. Time and date remain uniform across all platforms, and you'll need continuous internet access to play Diablo IV.

To avoid confusion, Ybarra confirmed in follow-up tweets that the European time was in BST, whereas for Asia, it would be Korean time. While these dates point towards a promising launch, it is worth mentioning that the developers haven't declared it going gold. Back in December, a report from The Washington Post highlighted that Diablo IV was originally targeting a 2022 launch, but got delayed to April 2023, and eventually June 2023. Blizzard seemed unwilling to push the launch any further, forcing a crunch onto developers. “We're at the point where they're not willing to delay the game anymore,” a Blizzard employee told TWP. “So we all just have to go along and figure out how much we're willing to hurt ourselves to make sure the game gets released in a good enough state.”

Oops, I was wrong! Early access for Deluxe and Ultimate pre-orders in the US is Thursday 6/1 at 4PM, 6/2 at 12am in Europe, 6/2 at 8am in Asia. Regular launch 6/5 at 4pm, 6/6 at 12am Europe, and 6/6 8am Asia. https://t.co/ArlnmZE3AJ — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) April 5, 2023

Blizzard also covered some endgame progression in a developer video, which details how they plan to keep you hooked for hundreds of hours after the main story is finished. The endgame starts with a Capstone Dungeon, which upon completion, grants access to World Tiers ranging from Adventurer to Torment difficulty, which needs to be unlocked gradually. The higher the difficulty, the more powerful loot and items you gain. The idea is to continue getting stronger, long after hitting the max level, thanks to the Paragon System. Think of it as an expanded skill tree where you can choose pathways and pick boons and glyphs to get stronger and make it 'uniquely yours'. The board can also be rotated to unlock nodes geared toward a particular attribute, such as Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity.

Nightmare Dungeons are making a comeback to the Diablo 4 endgame, allowing you to pick one dungeon from over 120 present in the Sanctuary, and upgrade it into a harsher playfield. This can be achieved by finding a Nightmare Sigil and using it to activate a 'Nightmare' version of a dungeon, adding difficult objectives, more enemies, and even portals that pour out monsters that aren't native to that region. Think of it as the same as realm tears in God of War (2018), which would occasionally bombard you with high-level enemies to slay; in Diablo IV, you're not in control of when it gets activated.

PvP enjoyers can head over to the Fields of Hatred, where they can complete tasks to collect shards, which will then need to be purified before exchanging them at nearby towns to buy unique cosmetics and rewards. However, attempting to purify the shards will alert other players online, urging them to direct their attacks towards you and try stealing them. So be prepared to lose some items if you plan on engaging in PvP. Diablo 4 also includes a battle pass system, which will solely be focused on cosmetic items. A new Necromancer class has also been added, who can summon and command the undead to exact your evil deeds.

Diablo IV releases June 6 on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. As mentioned before, early access for Deluxe and Ultimate edition pre-orders begin on June 2 in India/ June 1 in the US.

