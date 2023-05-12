Ahead of the annual Summer Game Fest event, creator Geoff Keighley has announced the full list of partners expected to showcase their titles. The list includes 43 publishers and developers, including heavy hitters like PlayStation, which still hasn't confirmed any exact dates or events for its summer months. The publisher, alongside Xbox, previously pulled out of the E3 2023 event, eventually leading to the cancellation of the video game extravaganza. Summer Game Fest is slated to kick off June 9 at 12:30am IST in India/ June 8 at 12pm PT in the US, live from the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be up for streaming on all major livestream platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok.

Xbox is also part of the partner lineup, hosting a Games Showcase on June 11, focusing on first looks from its internal and third-party studios, followed by a Starfield Direct event, airing immediately after. Ubisoft is another major publisher to have a fixed date for its games showcase — set for June 12, which could possibly feature updates on the long-delayed naval combat game Skull and Bones. From CD Projekt Red, we can expect some news on Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion, whereas Disney has been cooking up some Black Panther x Captain America team-up game.

And. Here. We. Go!



More than 40 partners set to take part in #SummerGameFest activities.



Sign up for event alerts at https://t.co/59xiIzexLf



Join us for our live showcase event at @youtubetheater on June 8.



🎟️ Public tickets now on sale: https://t.co/TdUs3NIoKb pic.twitter.com/DhbEF4tr81 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 11, 2023

This year's Summer Game Fest can also be attended in person, with tickets available from the official website (Ticketmaster is the portal). It is worth mentioning that the event is merely meant as a platform for developers to show upcoming games and trailers, in addition to special guests who might pop up on stage. There are no hands-on gameplay/ demo sessions for consumers. That said, there is a special invite-only preview event for media and influencers — called PlayDays — which will take place after the show, allowing them to test out games.

We can expect to see a more detailed schedule as we near Summer Game Fest, but for now, here's the complete list of confirmed developers and publishers attending the event, so far:

Activision

Amazon

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco

Behaviour Interactive

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox Entertainment

Grinding Gear Games

Hoyoverse

Kabam Entertainment

Larian Studios

Level Infinite

Magic: The Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach

Paradox Interactive

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate Entertainment

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros Games

Xbox

Keighley introduced Summer Game Fest in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, in response to all major events getting cancelled as part of lockdown protocol. The online digital-only festival opened room for publishers — both AAA and indie — to showcase their games without paying a major fee for a physical booth, as seen in E3. Back then, it was a four-month-long festival — a format that most gamers didn't appreciate since there would be long periods of nothingness before a new announcement came about.

Summer Game Fest kicks off June 9 at 12:30am IST/ June 8 at 12pm PT in the US.

