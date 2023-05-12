Technology News
PlayStation, Xbox, Ubisoft and More: Summer Game Fest 2023 Partner Lineup Revealed

Summer Game Fest is slated to kick off June 9 at 12:30am IST in India/ June 8 at 12pm PT in the US.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 May 2023 13:58 IST
PlayStation, Xbox, Ubisoft and More: Summer Game Fest 2023 Partner Lineup Revealed

Photo Credit: Summer Game Fest

There are over 40 partners lined up for the event

  • It will stream on all major platforms, including YouTube and Twitch
  • Summer Game Fest will also be held in person this year, in Los Angeles
  • As usual, Geoff Keighley will host the annual games event

Ahead of the annual Summer Game Fest event, creator Geoff Keighley has announced the full list of partners expected to showcase their titles. The list includes 43 publishers and developers, including heavy hitters like PlayStation, which still hasn't confirmed any exact dates or events for its summer months. The publisher, alongside Xbox, previously pulled out of the E3 2023 event, eventually leading to the cancellation of the video game extravaganza. Summer Game Fest is slated to kick off June 9 at 12:30am IST in India/ June 8 at 12pm PT in the US, live from the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be up for streaming on all major livestream platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok.

Xbox is also part of the partner lineup, hosting a Games Showcase on June 11, focusing on first looks from its internal and third-party studios, followed by a Starfield Direct event, airing immediately after. Ubisoft is another major publisher to have a fixed date for its games showcase — set for June 12, which could possibly feature updates on the long-delayed naval combat game Skull and Bones. From CD Projekt Red, we can expect some news on Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion, whereas Disney has been cooking up some Black Panther x Captain America team-up game.

This year's Summer Game Fest can also be attended in person, with tickets available from the official website (Ticketmaster is the portal). It is worth mentioning that the event is merely meant as a platform for developers to show upcoming games and trailers, in addition to special guests who might pop up on stage. There are no hands-on gameplay/ demo sessions for consumers. That said, there is a special invite-only preview event for media and influencers — called PlayDays — which will take place after the show, allowing them to test out games.

We can expect to see a more detailed schedule as we near Summer Game Fest, but for now, here's the complete list of confirmed developers and publishers attending the event, so far:

  • Activision
  • Amazon
  • Annapurna Interactive
  • Bandai Namco
  • Behaviour Interactive
  • Capcom
  • CD Projekt Red
  • Devolver Digital
  • Digital Extremes
  • Disney
  • Electronic Arts
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Entertainment
  • Gearbox Entertainment
  • Grinding Gear Games
  • Hoyoverse
  • Kabam Entertainment
  • Larian Studios
  • Level Infinite
  • Magic: The Gathering
  • Neowiz
  • Netflix
  • Nexon
  • Niantic
  • North Beach
  • Paradox Interactive
  • Pearl Abyss
  • Phoenix Labs
  • Plaion
  • PlayStation
  • Pocket Pair
  • Razer
  • Samsung Gaming Hub
  • Second Dinner
  • Sega
  • Smilegate Entertainment
  • Square Enix
  • Steam
  • Techland
  • Tribeca Festival
  • Ubisoft
  • Warner Bros Games
  • Xbox

Keighley introduced Summer Game Fest in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, in response to all major events getting cancelled as part of lockdown protocol. The online digital-only festival opened room for publishers — both AAA and indie — to showcase their games without paying a major fee for a physical booth, as seen in E3. Back then, it was a four-month-long festival — a format that most gamers didn't appreciate since there would be long periods of nothingness before a new announcement came about.

Summer Game Fest kicks off June 9 at 12:30am IST/ June 8 at 12pm PT in the US.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
LinkedIn Closes Service in China Amid 'Fierce Competition', Cuts Over 700 Jobs
Estonia Revokes Operational Licences of Nearly 400 Crypto Firms, Deploys New Rules

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.