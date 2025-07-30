Technology News
EA Says It Won't Raise Prices of Its Games to $80 'At This Stage'

EA revealed Battlefield 6 last week and is set to host a multiplayer reveal event for the game on July 31.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 July 2025 16:40 IST
EA Says It Won't Raise Prices of Its Games to $80 'At This Stage'

Photo Credit: Electronic Arts

Battlefield 6 will release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event is set for July 31
  • Mario Kart World launched at the price of $80
  • EA has invested more in Battlefield 6 than any other game in the series
Electronic Arts has said it is not currently looking to raise the prices of its games even as some publishers have begun testing $80 pricing for their triple-A titles. The company didn't rule out a price increase at some point in the future, but said it wasn't looking to make any changes “at this stage”. EA's confirmation suggests Battlefield 6, which was recently revealed, will be priced at $70.

EA Won't Raise Prices of Its Games

The question of $80 pricing came up at the company's first-quarter FY 2026 earnings call, where EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the goal was to deliver value to players across different price points, ranging from free-to-play to deluxe edition releases.

“We're not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage, but that's in the construct of, we already offer a fairly broad pricing scheme across our various products,” Wilson said in response to a query on pricing during the Q&A section of the call.

“When you think about everything from free to play through to our premium products and our deluxe editions, our orientation is always to capture the full spectrum of pricing so that we can serve players in the best way possible and offer them the greatest value. We'll continue to look at opportunities to deliver great value to our players through various pricing schemes over the course of time, but no dramatic changes planned yet,” he added.

EA CFO Stuard Canfield weighed in, as well, saying that the company had not factored in any new pricing strategy for the current fiscal year and earnings guidance for FY 2026.

Battlefield 6 Pricing 

Comments from EA executives more or less confirm Battlefield 6 will maintain industry standard $70 pricing when it launches sometime in FY 2026. The company took the covers off the military shooter last week and is set to host a multiplayer reveal event on July 31. EA has said Battlefield 6 will be the “most ambitious” game in the history of the series.

During the earnings call, Wilson said the company was building Battlefield 6 as a platform rather than a product and had backed the game with considerable investment.

“We've been investing more behind this Battlefield than any Battlefield product before it,” Wilson said. “And really, the big reason for that is this isn't just a product. We're really building out Battlefield as a platform. And you'll hear a lot more about this in just two days' time, and you'll see a lot more about it in two days' time. And all will become more clear about the nature of our investment over the last four years with four studios building against this launch to date.”

EA's comment on video game pricing comes after Nintendo launched Mario Kart World at $80 in June. Earlier this year, Microsoft, too, said it would raise the prices of some of its games from $70 to $80 this holiday season. The Xbox parent, however, walked back its decision last week, confirming that its holiday releases in 2025, including The Outer Worlds 2, won't cost $80.

EA, Battlefield 6, Electronic Arts
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Vivo X Fold 5 Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers and Specifications

