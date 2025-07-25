Battlefield 6, the next entry in Electronic Arts' long-running military shooter franchise, has been revealed. After years of hiatus and a string of recent leaks, EA took the covers off its flagship first-person shooter on Thursday, with a reveal trailer showing off explosive urban warfare, the series' trademark destructible environments, and a first look at the single-player campaign. There's no information on release date yet, but EA CEO Andrew Wilson had said earlier this year that Battlefield 6 would be launched in fiscal year 2026.

The two-minute-long trailer spotlights Pax Armata, a private military corporation backed by former NATO states with malicious goals that threaten to spark global conflict. EA said the private militia will “sets the scene” for both multiplayer and single-player campaign, which returns after its absence in Battlefield 2042.

“In Battlefield 6, the series' incredible blend of visceral combat, epic warfare, and player freedom returns,” EA said in a press release. “Blow through walls and bring down buildings for a tactical advantage or take to the skies in white-knuckle dogfights. Take part in a war filled with tanks, fighter jets, and sweeping combat at a grand scale but remember: the deadliest weapon is your squad.”

The Battlefield series is known for its expansive multiplayer maps that simulate large-scale warfare, with players taking control of tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, and other military vehicles. EA said it would host a “blockbuster” reveal event for the game's multiplayer mode on July 31.

The reveal trailer included in-engine footage, but no gameplay. It showed the USA under attack, with iconic locations like the Brooklyn Bridge destroyed — very reminiscent of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 — as the US President addresses the nation.

While the trailer seemed to be focussed on what players can expect from Battlefield 6's single-player campaign, the July 31 event will fully reveal the make-or-break multiplayer mode. EA said the event will be held live with the developers from Battlefield Studios, a group of four in-house studios working on the next-generation military shooter — Dice, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect.

“This is the biggest moment in Battlefield history, and it's one you won't want to miss,” the publisher said in the press release.

“This epic showcase will lift the curtain on Battlefield 6's much-anticipated multiplayer features and demonstrate why this is the most ambitious title in the series' history, with an explosive showcase of some of the jaw-dropping maps players will battle across, the suite of modes both new and returning, and much, much more.”

After the multiplayer reveal event, EA said, streamers and creators will share the first-ever Battlefield 6 gameplay streams. A follow-up event is scheduled for August 2. The reveal event will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch.

Battlefield 6 marks the return for the series that competes with Call of Duty after a four-year hiatus. The last entry in the series, Battlefield 2042, upended the series' familiar formula and did not ship with a single-player campaign. After backlash from fans and disappointing sales, EA said it had gone back to the drawing board for the next instalment in the series. Battlefield 6 will see the return of player-favourite 64-player multiplayer maps, the series' traditional classes, and a single-player campaign.

The game is now available to wishlist on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam and Epic Games Store. The game should be out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in FY 2026. Several leaks have pointed to a release in October.