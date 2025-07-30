Technology News
Vivo X Fold 5 Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers and Specifications

Vivo X Fold 5 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 16:36 IST
Vivo X Fold 5 Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers and Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 houses a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 5 went on first sale in India today
  • Vivo X Fold 5 is available through Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo website
  • Vivo X Fold 5 is released in a Titanium Grey finish
Vivo X Fold 5, the latest book-style foldable smartphone from Vivo, is now officially on sale in India. It can be purchased via Vivo India's official website and major e-commerce platforms. The foldable was announced earlier this month with an 8.03-inch foldable display and a 6.53-inch cover screen. The Vivo X Fold 5 has a 6,000mAh battery with support for wired and wireless fast charging. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Vivo X Fold 5 Price in India, Sale Offers

Vivo X Fold 5 is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in India. It is sold in a sole Titanium Grey colour. As mentioned, the handset is available for purchase via the Vivo India e-Store, Amazon, Flipkart and other retail outlets.

Sale offers on the Vivo X Fold 5 include up to 10 percent instant cashback for purchases made using select bank cards, including SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, and Yes Bank. Further, customers can avail of EMI options starting at Rs. 6,250 per month. There is a 24-month no-cost EMI option as well. Vivo is also providing up to 10 percent upgrade exchange bonus and a one-year free extended warranty for buyers.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 5 runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and features a flexible 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen with 2,200x2,480 pixels resolution. It has a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen with 1,172x2,748 pixels resolution. Both screens have 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. They offer support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood, alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 5 has a triple outward-facing camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The cover screen and the main screen house 20-megapixel selfie cameras. The foldable is claimed to meet the IPX8+IPX9+IP5X ratings for water and dust resistance.

The Vivo X Fold 5 houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support. It measures 159.68x142.2x4.3mm in the unfolded state and 159.6x72.60x9.2mm in the folded state. The handset weighs 217g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
