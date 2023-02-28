Technology News
New Windows 11 Update With AI-Powered Bing for Taskbar, Phone Link for iPhones, More Launched

This Windows 11 update introduces tabs in the Notepad application to ensure a quick and easy way to organise data and notes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 February 2023 19:30 IST
New Windows 11 Update With AI-Powered Bing for Taskbar, Phone Link for iPhones, More Launched

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Phone Link for Android users has been available for some time

Highlights
  • Windows 11 was launched in October 2021
  • The Windows 11 update extends support for more braille displays
  • This update also allows screen recording using the Snipping Tool

Microsoft on Tuesday launched a major update for Windows 11. The company is integrating the new AI-powered Bing search engine into the Windows 11 taskbar and has announced the availability of Phone Link for iOS devices, the latter of which was already available for Android users. With over half a billion users each month, the search box is one of the most extensively used components on Windows, and with the AI-powered Bing front and centre to this experience, the company claims that users will find the answers they are looking for faster than ever before.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that this new update will “provide hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users the next era of computing.” The company also recently introduced the AI-powered Bing and Edge browser, which they are integrating with into the taskbar with this update.

With Phone Link for iOS, iPhone users will be able to connect their phones to their Windows 11 PCs. The company says that this gives easier access to iPhone's photos with iCloud integration in the Photos application. Users can learn more about getting started with the Phone Link for iOS by visiting the Windows Insider Blog. The feature will be available first as a preview to Windows Insiders.

Among many other feature improvements, Windows 11 users now will also be able to screen record using the Snipping Tool application. All it requires is for the user to launch the application and select record.

This update adds tabs to the Notepad application, which will allow users to efficiently organise data and switch between notes. To make a new tab, users will have to open the Notepad application and click the + icon.

To make Windows 11 more accessible, this update also adds an improved Narrator to support more braille displays, including three new Designed for Surface displays from HumanWare. It is now possible to switch between Narrator and other screen readers while using your braille display. This critical functionality ensures that Narrator can easily interact with accessible gadgets. From working on a Word document to managing files in File Explorer, users can use voice access with Microsoft applications in this Windows 11 update, with or without a keyboard and mouse. Users can access the full list of voice commands here.

The update will be made available today through Windows Update, and new apps will be made available through Microsoft Store updates. Users with eligible devices running Windows 11, version 22H2 who want to try out these new features right away can do so by going to Settings > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates. The company expects that the new features delivered via Windows Update will be fully available in the March 2023 monthly security update release.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
