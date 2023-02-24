PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for March 2023 were announced at its State of Play event, held early Friday. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting March 7. Members can claim the multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042, the hack-and-slash-styled Minecraft Dungeons, and the anime-themed Souls-like, Code Vein. These titles can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until April 3 and you'll need to hold onto your PS Plus subscriptions to continue playing the free games.

At the State of Play event, PlayStation also confirmed that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — comprising Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — will be brought onto PS Plus, later in March, as part of its ‘Game Catalogue' initiative. The feature is exclusive to the higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members and adds four more games into the mix. They are: Tango Gameworks' supernatural spirit-hunting game Ghostwire: Tokyo, Ubisoft's Greek mythology-inspired adventure title Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the co-op tactical shooter Rainbow Six Extraction, and Tchia.

The last of them is an indie open-world title set against a tropical backdrop, as you glide, swim, or sail around in your boat, hoping to rescue your father from Meavora, the cruel tyrant who rules the archipelago. Tchia releases March 21 on PS4 and PS5 and will be available for free to players subscribed to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe.

Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein, and Battlefield 2042 are your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March, with Tchia and much more coming to Game Catalog. pic.twitter.com/PNYOlz8mQC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2023

PS Plus March 2023: Battlefield 2042

As the latest entry in EA's long-running shooter franchise, Battlefield 2042 failed to live up to expectations. After stripping off the campaign segment, the title was released in an unfinished state, rampant with glitches, rendering issues, and it didn't even include Battlefield's iconic real-time destructible environment. A lot of work has gone into it since launch, and the game is now in a far better state, with map reworks and new specialists, as part of its season 3 update. The game also introduced a Portal mode, letting players mash-up weapons and tech from past Battlefield games to create new experiences, brimming with mayhem.

Battlefield 2042 will be available to play on PS4 and PS5. Season 4 launches February 28.

PS Plus March 2023: Minecraft Dungeons

Rush through procedurally generated dungeons, hack down enemies, and collect endless loot, in a mission to take down the ruthless Arch-Illager. Minecraft Dungeons plays from an isometric perspective and lets you experiment with various weapons and enchantments, as you explore dimension-hopping levels set within the larger Minecraft universe. You can brave the dungeons by yourself or hop into co-op mode with three other players to make your journey easy. It's like Diablo, almost.

Minecraft Dungeons will be available to play on PS4.

PS Plus March 2023: Code Vein

Best described as an anime Souls-like, Code Vein pits you against a post-apocalyptic world overtaken by bizarre monsters, following a mysterious event called the Great Collapse. In it you play as a Revenant — a human corpse brought back to life via a parasite, granting vampire-like abilities, which can be further enhanced via a deep set of upgrades. While it carries over the punishing difficulty from other Bandai Namco-published games such as Dark Souls, it also adds an AI partner (or online co-op friend) to make battles easy. A flexible class system is included as well, letting you switch things up on the fly.

Code Vein will be available to play on PS4.

Earlier this month, PlayStation added the critically-acclaimed Horizon Forbidden West to its PS Plus Game Catalogue, which as mentioned before, is available to Extra and Deluxe tier subscribers. New additions to the catalogue also included Borderlands 3, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Tekken 7, and more. Additionally, the company is offering a three-hour free trial for God of War Ragnarök, exclusive to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscribers.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe membership. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

