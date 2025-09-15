The entire Final Fantasy 7 Remake series will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X, in addition to PC and PS5, Square Enix announced Friday. The publisher confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the expanded version of first game in the new trilogy, will be the first to be launched on Switch 2 and Xbox on January 22, 2026.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Coming to Switch 2, Xbox

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, that was released on PS5 and PC in 2021, is now up for pre-order on Nintendo and Xbox storefronts. The game will also be made available on the Xbox app on PC with support for Xbox Play Anywhere, Square Enix said in a press release on Friday following the initial announcement at Nintendo Direct.

On new platforms, the RPG will also come with a new “Streamlined Progression” feature that will make it easier for Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox players to jump into the game, Square Enix said. The feature allows players to focus on the story by streamlining combat gameplay with the help of buffs. Streamlined Progression will bring unlimited MP and HP at all times, unlimited limit and ATB gauge during battles, 9,999 damage, easier weapon ability acquisition, and more.

Switch 2 and Xbox users who pre-order Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will get the original Final Fantasy VII for a limited time, Square Enix said. Players on Xbox can download and play original RPG classic immediately after a pre-order purchase, while Nintendo Switch 2 users can play when Intergrade launches on new platforms on January 22, 2026. This limited-time bonus will be available until January 31, 2026, the company said.

Final Fantasy Remake Series Goes Multi-Platform

Square Enix also announced that all three games in the Remake series will eventually be released on Switch 2 and Xbox, in addition to PS5 and PC. The remake trilogy, which includes 2020's FF 7 Remake, 2024's FF 7 Rebirth, and a third untitled game currently in development, is a timed PS5 exclusive. Square Enix, however, has shifted to a multi-platform release strategy following underwhelming sales of the series.

“As part of Square Enix's promise for a multi-platform strategy and aim to deliver their games to more players worldwide, the entire FINAL FANTASY VII remake series will eventually be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, in addition to PlayStation 5 and PC. The third part of the trilogy is currently being diligently produced as the culmination of the series,” the company confirmed in its announcement.

Square Enix did not confirm Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's launch date on Switch 2 and Xbox; the second game in the remake trilogy launched on PS5 in 2024 and released on PC earlier this year. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is also available on PS5 and PC.

Earlier this year in June, Square launched Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox Series S/X, nearly two years after the game launched exclusively on PS5. The last mainline numbered Final Fantasy title was released on PC last year.