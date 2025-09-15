Technology News
English Edition
  Final Fantasy Remake Trilogy Is Coming to Switch 2 and Xbox, Starting With First Game Next Year

Final Fantasy Remake Trilogy Is Coming to Switch 2 and Xbox, Starting With First Game Next Year

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is now available to pre-order on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 September 2025 12:01 IST
Final Fantasy Remake Trilogy Is Coming to Switch 2 and Xbox, Starting With First Game Next Year

Photo Credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an expanded version of the first game in the remake series

Highlights
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will launch on Switch 2, Xbox on Jan 22
  • Square Enix has shifted to a multi-platform launch strategy
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launched as a PS5 exclusive in 2024
The entire Final Fantasy 7 Remake series will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X, in addition to PC and PS5, Square Enix announced Friday. The publisher confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the expanded version of first game in the new trilogy, will be the first to be launched on Switch 2 and Xbox on January 22, 2026.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Coming to Switch 2, Xbox

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, that was released on PS5 and PC in 2021, is now up for pre-order on Nintendo and Xbox storefronts. The game will also be made available on the Xbox app on PC with support for Xbox Play Anywhere, Square Enix said in a press release on Friday following the initial announcement at Nintendo Direct.

On new platforms, the RPG will also come with a new “Streamlined Progression” feature that will make it easier for Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox players to jump into the game, Square Enix said. The feature allows players to focus on the story by streamlining combat gameplay with the help of buffs. Streamlined Progression will bring unlimited MP and HP at all times, unlimited limit and ATB gauge during battles, 9,999 damage, easier weapon ability acquisition, and more.

Switch 2 and Xbox users who pre-order Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will get the original Final Fantasy VII for a limited time, Square Enix said. Players on Xbox can download and play original RPG classic immediately after a pre-order purchase, while Nintendo Switch 2 users can play when Intergrade launches on new platforms on January 22, 2026. This limited-time bonus will be available until January 31, 2026, the company said.

Final Fantasy Remake Series Goes Multi-Platform

Square Enix also announced that all three games in the Remake series will eventually be released on Switch 2 and Xbox, in addition to PS5 and PC. The remake trilogy, which includes 2020's FF 7 Remake, 2024's FF 7 Rebirth, and a third untitled game currently in development, is a timed PS5 exclusive. Square Enix, however, has shifted to a multi-platform release strategy following underwhelming sales of the series.

“As part of Square Enix's promise for a multi-platform strategy and aim to deliver their games to more players worldwide, the entire FINAL FANTASY VII remake series will eventually be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, in addition to PlayStation 5 and PC. The third part of the trilogy is currently being diligently produced as the culmination of the series,” the company confirmed in its announcement.

Square Enix did not confirm Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's launch date on Switch 2 and Xbox; the second game in the remake trilogy launched on PS5 in 2024 and released on PC earlier this year. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is also available on PS5 and PC.

Earlier this year in June, Square launched Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox Series S/X, nearly two years after the game launched exclusively on PS5. The last mainline numbered Final Fantasy title was released on PC last year. 

Comments

Further reading: Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy, Final Fantasy7 Remake Intergrade, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Rebirth, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox, Xbox Series, Square Enix, PS5, Sony, Final Fantasy
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Nothing Phone 3 to Go on Sale at Rs 34,999 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here's How to Avail of This Offer

Comment
