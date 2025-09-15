Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will kick off on September 23, and Flipkart Plus and Black members are expected to get early access to the sale deals. Ahead of the upcoming sale, a senior Nothing executive has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3, which launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,999, can be bought for as little as Rs. 34,999. However, this lowered price does not only include a sale discount but can be availed of by Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 users in India.

Nothing Phone 3 Flipkart Sale Offer for Phone 1, Phone 2 Owners

Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) confirmed in an X (formerly Twitter) post that the Nothing Phone 3 can be purchased in India starting at Rs. 34,999, using exchange offers available to Phone 1 and Phone 2 owners. He notes that this is a one-time offer that customers can avail of during the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on Flipkart.

The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations of the Nothing Phone 3 launched in India at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively.

Evangelidis added that this upgrade offer is particularly relevant for Phone 1 users, since they will not receive the Nothing OS 4.0 update backed by Android 16. Notably, the Nothing Phone 1 arrived with Android 12-based Nothing OS in July 2022.

Meanwhile, Nothing is set to soon roll out the stable Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 update to its phones. The company has also teased the new UI design, showing redesigned circular icons in a video. These include a red torch icon, Bluetooth switch, dark mode button, brightness control, and a rumoured temperature monitor widget.

The Nothing Phone 3, which runs on Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5 out of the box, is confirmed to get the Nothing OS 4.0 update. Nothing is currently running a Closed Beta of Nothing OS 4.0 on the Phone 3, letting select users test features, report bugs, and give feedback so issues can be fixed before the public release.