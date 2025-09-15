Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 to Go on Sale at Rs 34,999 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here's How to Avail of This Offer

Nothing Phone 3, which ships with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5, is expected to get the Nothing OS 4.0 update soon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 11:10 IST
Nothing Phone 3 (pictured) launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option

Highlights
  • The offer is particularly relevant for Nothing Phone 1 users
  • They will not receive the Nothing OS 4.0 update backed by Android 16
  • The Phone 1 arrived with Android 12-based Nothing OS in July 2022
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will kick off on September 23, and Flipkart Plus and Black members are expected to get early access to the sale deals. Ahead of the upcoming sale, a senior Nothing executive has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3, which launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,999, can be bought for as little as Rs. 34,999. However, this lowered price does not only include a sale discount but can be availed of by Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 users in India. 

Nothing Phone 3 Flipkart Sale Offer for Phone 1, Phone 2 Owners

Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) confirmed in an X (formerly Twitter) post that the Nothing Phone 3 can be purchased in India starting at Rs. 34,999, using exchange offers available to Phone 1 and Phone 2 owners. He notes that this is a one-time offer that customers can avail of during the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on Flipkart.

The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations of the Nothing Phone 3 launched in India at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively. 

Evangelidis added that this upgrade offer is particularly relevant for Phone 1 users, since they will not receive the Nothing OS 4.0 update backed by Android 16. Notably, the Nothing Phone 1 arrived with Android 12-based Nothing OS in July 2022.

Meanwhile, Nothing is set to soon roll out the stable Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 update to its phones. The company has also teased the new UI design, showing redesigned circular icons in a video. These include a red torch icon, Bluetooth switch, dark mode button, brightness control, and a rumoured temperature monitor widget.

The Nothing Phone 3, which runs on Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5 out of the box, is confirmed to get the Nothing OS 4.0 update. Nothing is currently running a Closed Beta of Nothing OS 4.0 on the Phone 3, letting select users test features, report bugs, and give feedback so issues can be fixed before the public release.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme P3 Lite 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
Final Fantasy Remake Trilogy Is Coming to Switch 2 and Xbox, Starting With First Game Next Year

