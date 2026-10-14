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Upcoming Realme Phone With OnePlus 16R-Like Specs Leaked; May Get Built-In Cooling Fan, RGB Light

Since Realme and OnePlus are part of the same Oppo group, there is a possibility of hardware sharing between the two brands for the purported handset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 13:38 IST
Upcoming Realme Phone With OnePlus 16R-Like Specs Leaked; May Get Built-In Cooling Fan, RGB Light

OnePlus 16R is the purported successor to the OnePlus 15R (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Realme to release a phone with OnePlus 16R specifications, tipster claims
  • It may feature a 1.5K flat OLED screen with a 185Hz refresh rate
  • The phone might also come equipped with an active built-in cooling fan
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OnePlus 16R has been the subject of the rumour mill in recent weeks. A tipster now claims that Realme could be developing a smartphone with hardware similar to OnePlus' mid-flagship. It is said to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, a dedicated telephoto sensor, and gaming-focused hardware. As per the tipster, the purported Realme handset could be in the same category as the OnePlus 16R, featuring a flat OLED screen, a built-in cooling fan, and up to an 185Hz refresh rate.

Realme Phone With OnePlus 16R-Like Specifications (Leaked)

In an X post, tipster GadgetsData (@GadgetsData) claimed that the upcoming handset could be either a flagship Realme smartphone or the OnePlus 16R variant, intended for the Indian market.

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As per the tipster, the purported handset will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. It is said to lack an ultra-wide-angle camera. This contradicts previous leaks, which suggested the presence of a 50-megapixel rear camera setup on the OnePlus 16R and a closely related Realme smartphone.

The camera module is tipped to be similar to the one on the Realme 16 Pro+ in terms of design. The tipster also claims that the selfie camera will support 4K video recording at 60fps. It may also feature a built-in cooling fan and a circular RGB light, with the latter allegedly being similar to the circular flash on several Vivo phones.

On the front, the purported Realme phone may sport a 1.5K flat OLED display with an 185Hz refresh rate. The device is also said to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipset, although the exact processor has yet to be revealed. According to GadgetsData, the handset could support gaming at up to 120fps in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and 165fps in Call of Duty.

Apart from this, the handset could pack a battery with a typical capacity of 8,700mAh, which may be marketed as 9,000mAh. The tipster also claims it will feature a metal frame and a flat glass back.

Notably, Realme and OnePlus are part of the same Oppo group, and there is a possibility of hardware sharing between both brands.

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Further reading: OnePlus 16R, OnePlus 16R Specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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