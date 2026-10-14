OnePlus 16R has been the subject of the rumour mill in recent weeks. A tipster now claims that Realme could be developing a smartphone with hardware similar to OnePlus' mid-flagship. It is said to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, a dedicated telephoto sensor, and gaming-focused hardware. As per the tipster, the purported Realme handset could be in the same category as the OnePlus 16R, featuring a flat OLED screen, a built-in cooling fan, and up to an 185Hz refresh rate.

Realme Phone With OnePlus 16R-Like Specifications (Leaked)

In an X post, tipster GadgetsData (@GadgetsData) claimed that the upcoming handset could be either a flagship Realme smartphone or the OnePlus 16R variant, intended for the Indian market.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨 Complete details about upcoming realme phone which has very similar specs as OnePlus 16R : ✅ This has 200MP main + 50MP 3.5x telephoto and NO UW (check the images ✅) ❌ This doesn't have triple 50MP rear camera 🔴 Camera module design is very very similar to realme 16 Pro+ 🤳 Selfie camera support 4K 60fps ✅ • Metal frame , flat glass back • In-built cooling fan, RGB circular light (similar to the flash we see on vivo phones) • 1.5K 185Hz flat OLED • System runs at 165Hz 😍 • Some games at 185Hz 🔴 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series processor • Support BGMI at 120fps • Support COD at 165fps • 8700mAh🔋capacity (typical) (🔴 So the🔋is indeed close to 9000mAh, what I shared earlier ✅ ) 🚨 Note : This phone could be either a Flagship realme phone or OnePlus 16R in India 🇮🇳 ‼️ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 13, 2026

As per the tipster, the purported handset will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. It is said to lack an ultra-wide-angle camera. This contradicts previous leaks, which suggested the presence of a 50-megapixel rear camera setup on the OnePlus 16R and a closely related Realme smartphone.

The camera module is tipped to be similar to the one on the Realme 16 Pro+ in terms of design. The tipster also claims that the selfie camera will support 4K video recording at 60fps. It may also feature a built-in cooling fan and a circular RGB light, with the latter allegedly being similar to the circular flash on several Vivo phones.

On the front, the purported Realme phone may sport a 1.5K flat OLED display with an 185Hz refresh rate. The device is also said to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipset, although the exact processor has yet to be revealed. According to GadgetsData, the handset could support gaming at up to 120fps in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and 165fps in Call of Duty.

Apart from this, the handset could pack a battery with a typical capacity of 8,700mAh, which may be marketed as 9,000mAh. The tipster also claims it will feature a metal frame and a flat glass back.

Notably, Realme and OnePlus are part of the same Oppo group, and there is a possibility of hardware sharing between both brands.