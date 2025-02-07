Technology News
Grand Theft Auto 6 on Track to Launch in Fall 2025, Says Take-Two

Take-Two president Karl Slatoff said he was “highly optimistic” about the planned pipeline for FY 2026, which includes GTA 6 launching this Fall.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 February 2025 12:34 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 on Track to Launch in Fall 2025, Says Take-Two

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is confirmed to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • GTA 6 is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch in history
  • Rockstar Games has not shared any GTA 6 updates since the first trailer
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 does not yet have a confirmed release date
Grand Theft Auto 6, the hotly anticipated action-adventure title from Rockstar Games, is sticking to its Fall 2025 release timeline, Take-Two Interactive said in its third-quarter earnings call Friday. The Rockstar parent indicated the game would face no delays and launch as planned later this year. GTA 6 does not yet have a confirmed launch date yet, over a year after it was revealed in December 2023. The game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

GTA 6 Set for Fall 2025 Launch

Speaking at Take-Two's Q3 2025 earnings call in the early hours of Friday, CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated the Fall 2025 launch timeline for GTA 6 and detailed the company's 2025 release pipeline.

“Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as Sid Meier's Civilization VII launched in Early Access today, with the official launch on February 11th , and we also plan to release Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4 before year-end,” Zelnick said in his prepared remarks.

The executive said Take-Two expects record net bookings in fiscal 2026 and 2027, with several launches lined up this year.

“We are exceedingly optimistic about the commercial potential of our titles and believe that they will have a transformative effect on our business – and our industry – over the long term. As we execute on our mission to create our industry's most innovative and engaging entertainment experiences, we remain highly confident that we will achieve sequential increases in, and record levels of, Net Bookings in Fiscal 2026 and 2027,” he said.

Take-Two president Karl Slatoff also said the company was “highly optimistic” about its planned pipeline for fiscal 2026, which includes GTA 6 launching this Fall.

At the Q3 2025 earnings call, Take-Two reported $1.37 billion (roughly Rs. 11,977 crore) in net bookings in the quarter, ended December 31, 2024. The company reiterated its net bookings guidance range of $5.55 to $5.65 billion (roughly Rs. 48,522 crore to Rs. 49,398 crore) for FY 2025.

Last month, a store page listing that was later deleted had suggested that GTA 6 would launch September 17. While speculation about the game's launch has intensified, Rockstar Games and Take-Two have not yet confirmed release date information and pre-order details for GTA 6.

Rockstar is expected to share a second trailer for the game at some point ahead of launch this year, which could include release date information. The developer has not come up with any official communication on GTA 6 since it released the game's first trailer on December 5, 2023.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
