Bitcoin Price Drops to $97,800 Alongside Most Altcoins Amid Ongoing Market Slump

Bitcoin was trading at $97,486 (roughly Rs. 85.2 lakh) on Friday on global platforms.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2025 12:27 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

The valuation of the crypto sector has come to $3.18 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,78,14,854 crore)

Highlights
  • Cartesi, Status prices dropped on Friday
  • Meanwhile, Husky and Braintrust rose in value
  • Both Solana and Chainlink are also cheaper
Amid the ongoing US-China trade war, the crypto market rally has seen a significant slowdown. On Friday, Bitcoin's price dropped by less than one percent on international exchanges, and the digital asset was trading at $97,486 (roughly Rs. 85.2 lakh) on global platforms, as per CoinMarketCap data. On Indian exchanges, the price of BTC dropped by more than one percent, and it was trading at $101,252 (roughly Rs. 88.5 lakh). The price of Bitcoin has not shown a major change over the past 48 hours — it was trading at $98,110 (around Rs. 85.4 lakh) on Wednesday.

BTC has been consolidating as it seeks its next move, which will determine whether it enters a sustained bull or bear market in the coming days. This comes as Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, stated at a summit yesterday that crypto is the future of American dominance,” the CoinSwitch markets desk told Gadgets 360.

The price of Ether dropped by 3.55 percent on international exchanges, bringing its value to $2,720 (roughly Rs. 2.37 lakh). On Indian exchanges, the price of the asset dropped by around four percent to trade at $2,869 (roughly Rs. 2.51 lakh).

“The market pressure seems much more widespread, with Ethereum now approaching recovery. Liquidity conditions are improving. If buying pressure increases, key market indicators suggest the potential for an upward move. The availability of capital could help the Ethereum price bounce in the near term,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

The crypto price chart by Gadgets 360 showed most altcoins had dropped in value on Friday, including Ripple, Solana, and Cardano alongside Avalanche, Chainlink, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Stellar, and Polkadot.

Other altcoins that were down on Friday included Shiba Inu, Uniswap, Litecoin, Leo, and Stellar.

“Most of the altcoins are constantly forming lower highs and lows, hinting towards the rising dominance of the bears. Although the markets display a consistent trend, the probability of a breakdown continues to hover over the crypto markets. On the other hand, Bitcoin dominance surged above 60 percent, indicating a notable delay in the ‘alt season',” the CoinDCX markets team said in conversation with Gadgets 360.

Market analysts have predicted that the ongoing volatility will prevail for some more days and have strongly advised traders to be cautious with each investment decision.

The overall capitalisation of the crypto market slipped by 0.90 percent in the last 24 hours, bringing the valuation to $3.18 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,78,14,854 crore), according to CoinMarketCap.

Not all cryptocrrencies were down on Friday. Some digital assets like Tether, USD Coin, Iota, Qtum, Underdog, and Braintrust saw their prices rise.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
