GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report

GTA 6 is confirmed to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in Fall 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 January 2025 17:43 IST
GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 will likely feature dual protagonists

Highlights
  • The store page incorrectly claimed GTA 6 would be a PS5 exclusive
  • GTA 6 was revealed with a trailer in December 2023
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 does not yet have a confirmed release date
Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated for launch on current-generation consoles in Fall 2025, but developer Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed a release date. While leaks and rumours about GTA 6 have drummed up speculation, official details about the hotly anticipated game remain sparse. A new leak, however, could have pointed towards the exact launch date for Rockstar's follow-up to the wildly successful Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA 6 Store Page Lists Possible Release Date

The information comes from a now-deleted listing on a Uruguayan games storefront. According to a report by 80 Level Monday, XUruguay, a video game store in the country, listed the release date for GTA 6 on the game's store page on its website, claiming the game would arrive on September 17. The release date on the listing, spotted by a Montevideo local, aligns with the Fall 2025 timeline confirmed by publisher Take-Two Interactive.

A screenshot of the listing shows the PS5 disc for GTA 6, along with release date information and game description. The store page, however, lists the game as a PS5 exclusive. This seems to be a discrepancy, as GTA 6 is confirmed to launch on both PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The incorrect information makes the listing dubious, and it's best to view the release date claim with a healthy dose of scepticism. It's also worth noting that the store page has since been deleted; the link to the page now leads to “Page not Found (404)” error, but the URL mentions GTA 6, PS5 and the release date claimed in the listing.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two have not yet confirmed release date information and pre-order details for GTA 6, so a legitimate storefront listing at this point is highly unlikely.

Back in May 2024, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick had said he was “highly confident” about the planned Fall 2025 release window for GTA 6. “Well, there is slippage in the industry and we're not immune from that. However, we narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that timing,” Zelnick had told CNBC at the time.

In absence of any official details since the reveal trailer for GTA 6 dropped in December 2023, media reports, informed (and uninformed) speculation, and industry analysis have been a regular occurrence.

Earlier this month, analysts at DFC Intelligence, a video games market research firm, told FT that Grand Theft Auto 6 was likely to collect over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,577 crore) from pre-orders alone before it arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in Fall 2025.

More recently, an industry analyst claimed some gamemakers were hoping GTA 6 would be priced in the $80 to $100 range. Several other games industry analysts, however, said it was unlikely that Rockstar would charge above the industry standard $70 for the base version of the game.

Comments

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch Date Set for March 4; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
El Salvador Makes Bitcoin Payments Voluntary for Private Sector Merchants to Comply with IMF Loan Conditions

