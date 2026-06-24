Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders will go live at midnight local time on June 25, Rockstar Games has announced. The studio has also confirmed that GTA 6 will be available in Standard and Ultimate editions, with the latter including a wide range of bonus items like vehicles, weapons, and apparel — all tied to Lucia and Jason's story. Additionally, the prices of both editions have been confirmed, finally putting an end to years of speculation. GTA 6 Standard edition will be priced at $79.99, while the Ultimate edition costs $99.99.

Rockstar Games confirmed the pre-order details and pre-order bonuses for GTA 6 on Wednesday, and shared a tranche of new screenshots from the game. Last week, the studio announced that pre-orders for the game would go live on June 25. Pre-orders are now confirmed for midnight local time on the date. That means you'll be able to pre-order GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X later tonight.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI begin at midnight local time on June 25.



Learn more about the Ultimate Edition and pre-order bonuses at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4. pic.twitter.com/DKe11NcRwb — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 24, 2026

GTA 6 Editions and Prices

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available to pre-order in a Standard edition, priced $79.99, and an Ultimate edition, priced $99.99. The announcement confirms that GTA 6 will be priced above the industry standard of $70 for standard editions of triple-A games — an outcome predicted by several industry analysts and expected by fans.

The Ultimate edition will come with a range of in-game benefits, including vehicles, outfits, weapons, and action spread across all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story. New items will be uncovered behind each chapter, Rockstar said on the GTA 6 website.

GTA 6 Ultimate edition will feature several outfits for Lucia and Jason

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Additionally, all GTA 6 Standard and Ultimate edition pre-orders and purchases before November 20 will get the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes a collection of 80s-themed retro items.

Digital pre-orders will also grant a free month of GTA+. The membership will be instantly redeemable, allowing players to access GTA 5 and other classic Rockstar titles as part of the GTA+ games library.

Pre-ordering GTA 6 will grant players a Vintage Vice City pack

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

No Disc Version at Launch

Rockstar Games also revealed that GTA 6 won't get a disc version at launch, just as earlier leaks had claimed. The physical version of Grand Theft Auto 6 will come with a digital download code inside the box, that will support pre-loading starting November 12, 2026, a week before the game's launch. Players who pre-order digital versions of GTA 6 will be able to begin pre-loading on the same date, as well.

It also seems that GTA 6 will be a single-player experience at launch, with GTA Online launching later. In a press release, Rockstar said that GTA 6 features a single-player experience set in the “biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available to pre-order on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and other participating global retailers and storefronts. It launches on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.