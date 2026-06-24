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Grand Theft Auto 6 Price, Editions Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin at Midnight on June 25

GTA 6 will be available in Standard and Ultimate editions, priced at $79.99 and $99.99, respectively.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 June 2026 17:57 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Price, Editions Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin at Midnight on June 25

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition will include bonus outfits, vehicles, weapons, and more

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Highlights
  • GTA 6 will be available to pre-load starting November 12
  • Pre-orders for GTA 6 will go live at midnight on June 25
  • GTA 6 won’t get a disc version at launch
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Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders will go live at midnight local time on June 25, Rockstar Games has announced. The studio has also confirmed that GTA 6 will be available in Standard and Ultimate editions, with the latter including a wide range of bonus items like vehicles, weapons, and apparel — all tied to Lucia and Jason's story. Additionally, the prices of both editions have been confirmed, finally putting an end to years of speculation. GTA 6 Standard edition will be priced at $79.99, while the Ultimate edition costs $99.99.

Rockstar Games confirmed the pre-order details and pre-order bonuses for GTA 6 on Wednesday, and shared a tranche of new screenshots from the game. Last week, the studio announced that pre-orders for the game would go live on June 25. Pre-orders are now confirmed for midnight local time on the date. That means you'll be able to pre-order GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X later tonight.

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GTA 6 Editions and Prices

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available to pre-order in a Standard edition, priced $79.99, and an Ultimate edition, priced $99.99. The announcement confirms that GTA 6 will be priced above the industry standard of $70 for standard editions of triple-A games — an outcome predicted by several industry analysts and expected by fans.

The Ultimate edition will come with a range of in-game benefits, including vehicles, outfits, weapons, and action spread across all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story. New items will be uncovered behind each chapter, Rockstar said on the GTA 6 website.

ULTIMATE EDITION VICE CITY STYLE 01 gta 6

GTA 6 Ultimate edition will feature several outfits for Lucia and Jason
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Additionally, all GTA 6 Standard and Ultimate edition pre-orders and purchases before November 20 will get the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes a collection of 80s-themed retro items.

Digital pre-orders will also grant a free month of GTA+. The membership will be instantly redeemable, allowing players to access GTA 5 and other classic Rockstar titles as part of the GTA+ games library.

VINTAGE VICE CITY PACK VAPID STANIER 02 gta 6

Pre-ordering GTA 6 will grant players a Vintage Vice City pack
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

No Disc Version at Launch

Rockstar Games also revealed that GTA 6 won't get a disc version at launch, just as earlier leaks had claimed. The physical version of Grand Theft Auto 6 will come with a digital download code inside the box, that will support pre-loading starting November 12, 2026, a week before the game's launch. Players who pre-order digital versions of GTA 6 will be able to begin pre-loading on the same date, as well.

It also seems that GTA 6 will be a single-player experience at launch, with GTA Online launching later. In a press release, Rockstar said that GTA 6 features a single-player experience set in the “biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available to pre-order on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and other participating global retailers and storefronts. It launches on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.

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Further reading: Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 6, Rockstar Games, GTA 6 Price, GTA 6 Pre Order, GTA 6 Editions
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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