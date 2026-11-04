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iPhone 18 Key Specifications Leaked by Tipster Ahead of 2027 Launch; May Get a Price Hike

Apple is said to be planning to begin production of the standard model in November.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 November 2026 09:04 IST
iPhone 18 Key Specifications Leaked by Tipster Ahead of 2027 Launch; May Get a Price Hike

The iPhone 17 (pictured) is equipped with 8GB of RAM

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Highlights
  • The iPhone 18 could feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen
  • Tipster claims it will be powered by a new 2nm A20 chipset
  • A price hike is also rumoured due to component costs
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Following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Duo in September, Apple's focus is now expected to shift to the vanilla iPhone 18. The standard model is rumoured to debut early next year as part of the Cupertino-based tech giant's staggered launch strategy. While Apple has yet to confirm any details, a tipster has hinted at key specifications of the purported handset. The iPhone 18 is tipped to sport a 120Hz OLED display and pack a new-generation chipset under the hood.

iPhone 18 Specifications (Leaked)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iPhone 18 is expected to launch in the first half of 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 (via Gizmochina). Apple is said to be planning to begin production of the standard model in November. The iPhone 18 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the tipster, it may retain Apple's standard Dynamic Island design and be powered by the next-generation A20 chipset, built using a 2nm process.

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Other rumoured specifications include Face ID, a 48-megapixel dual rear camera system, and a larger battery.

Pricing, meanwhile, could also be a point of interest for the iPhone 18. DCS claims that the purported handset could witness a price hike. However, the tipster did not specify how much the handset could cost.

For comparison, Apple launched the iPhone 17 in India last year at a starting price of Rs. 82,900 for the base variant with 256GB of onboard storage. However, skyrocketing prices of memory components have resulted in price hikes across Apple's lineup. The iPhone 17 currently retails for Rs. 99,900.

Previous reports suggest that the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could also receive a memory upgrade to support Apple's on-device artificial intelligence features. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that both models could ship with 9GB of RAM, up from 8GB on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e. According to Kuo, the additional memory could help the handsets handle Apple Intelligence features more smoothly as iOS 27 brings tighter system-level integration with the company's AI platform.

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Further reading: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Specifications, iPhone 18 launch, iPhone 18 Features, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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