Google has rolled out the Android 14 May security update for supported Pixel smartphones. Earlier this week, the company announced that its latest updates for Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet bring fixes for one critical severity and many high severity bugs in Android system components. The company has also revealed that it has resolved a camera-related bug on the Pixel 8 series, while a Bluetooth issue affecting some Pixel handsets has also been fixed with the latest May Android security update.

According to the company's release notes, the latest Google Pixel monthly security update is available for the company's recent handsets, from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to the Pixel 5a 5G. According to the company, Pixel smartphones that are running on Android 14 will get the May security update, which is expected to roll out to all users in phases within a week.

Pixel phone owners to download and install the May security update will benefit from improvements to stability or performance for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio on their smartphones, according to the company's changelog. The latest update also fixes a bug that affects camera performance on the Pixel 8 series while recording video under certain conditions.

Google's Android Security Bulletin for May states that the most severe security issue that has been patched is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that would allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges on a user's device, without any additional execution privileges.

The May security update includes patches for high severity vulnerabilities affecting the Android Framework, System, and Kernel components. It also comes with patches for security flaws that affect Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Arm components, according to Google's Android Security Bulletin.

In order to download the latest Android 14 May security update on your Google Pixel phone, you can launch the Settings app and tap on System > Software updates > System update. You will need to restart your phone once the update has been installed, in order to complete the process.

