Google's Android 14 May Security Update Rolls Out, Pixel 8 Gets Camera Bug Fix: How to Download

Google has also improved the stability or performance for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio on supported Pixel smartphones with the May security update.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 May 2024 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel phones running on Android 14 can install the latest May security update

  • Google's Pixel phones are receiving the Android 14 May security update
  • The latest update fixes a bug with video recording on the Pixel 8 series
  • Google's May security update fixes one critical security vulnerability
Google has rolled out the Android 14 May security update for supported Pixel smartphones. Earlier this week, the company announced that its latest updates for Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet bring fixes for one critical severity and many high severity bugs in Android system components. The company has also revealed that it has resolved a camera-related bug on the Pixel 8 series, while a Bluetooth issue affecting some Pixel handsets has also been fixed with the latest May Android security update.

According to the company's release notes, the latest Google Pixel monthly security update is available for the company's recent handsets, from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to the Pixel 5a 5G. According to the company, Pixel smartphones that are running on Android 14 will get the May security update, which is expected to roll out to all users in phases within a week.

Pixel phone owners to download and install the May security update will benefit from improvements to stability or performance for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio on their smartphones, according to the company's changelog. The latest update also fixes a bug that affects camera performance on the Pixel 8 series while recording video under certain conditions.

Google's Android Security Bulletin for May states that the most severe security issue that has been patched is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that would allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges on a user's device, without any additional execution privileges.

The May security update includes patches for high severity vulnerabilities affecting the Android Framework, System, and Kernel components. It also comes with patches for security flaws that affect Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Arm components, according to Google's Android Security Bulletin.

In order to download the latest Android 14 May security update on your Google Pixel phone, you can launch the Settings app and tap on System > Software updates > System update. You will need to restart your phone once the update has been installed, in order to complete the process. 

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ TWS With Up to 50dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

