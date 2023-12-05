GTA 6 trailer has been officially released. The trailer was initially scheduled to go live on December 5 at 9am ET (7:30pm IST). However, it was released 15 hours ahead of schedule following a leak. Grand Theft Auto 5 was introduced in September 2013. Therefore, the anticipation surrounding the GTA 6 trailer, after 10 years of the game's last release, was already soaring. The leak and thereby the preponed release of the game's trailer has sent enthusiasts into a frenzy. The launch timeline and compatible platforms for GTA 6 were also officially announced.

A now-suspended account on X leaked the GTA 6 trailer. Rockstar Games, the developer was quick to respond and uploaded the official trailer on YouTube. In a post on X, Rockstar wrote, “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube” and embedded the trailer alongside. Within four hours of its release, the trailer had garnered more than 29 million views on the video sharing platform.

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

The trailer shows that GTA 6 is set in Vice City, a fictionalised version of Miami. We are then introduced to the female protagonist named Lucia, who we initially see behind bars and later follow around as she goes around the city in Bonnie and Clyde-inspiring adventures. We also catch glimpses of classic GTA elements, like fast cars, guns, money, and more.

In a press release, Rockstar Games confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. An exact release date will likely be announced closer to the launch. The company noted in the release that Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 190 million units to date.

The GTA 6 trailer launch was preceded by multiple online leaks previously. The map of the location of GTA 6, Vice City was shared online, reportedly by a Rockstar Games employee's son. The fictionalised version of Miami was shown in a panoramic view and scale in the leak.

