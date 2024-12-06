Technology News
No GTA 6 Trailer a Year After Reveal as Fans Wait for Official Update From Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has not announced or posted a second trailer for GTA 6 a year after revealing the game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 December 2024 15:57 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released on December 5, 2023

Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch in Fall 2025
  • Rockstar Games has not shared any GTA 6 updates since the first trailer
  • GTA 6 will likely feature two playable protagonists
If you didn't notice, it's been a year since the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 broke the Internet. After years of speculation, leaks and rumours, Rockstar Games posted the GTA 6 reveal trailer on YouTube on December 5, 2023. Titled “Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1”, the video has since gone on to be viewed over 224 million times on the platform. A year later, as anticipation for the game has only grown, fans have been left disappointed by the lack of credible updates on GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer Speculation

Rockstar Games was expected to post a second trailer for its upcoming open-world action-adventure game around the time marking a year since the first trailer was published. Speculation about a new GTA 6 trailer releasing on December 5, 2024, reached its peak as fans expected the studio to provide an update on the game. However, Rockstar has not announced or posted a second trailer for GTA 6.

While the developer has always been tight-lipped about its games, it's rather unusual for it to not share a single update about an announced title in a year since the reveal. For instance, the first trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's last game, released on October 20, 2016. The developer followed it up with a second trailer 11 months later on September 28, 2017.

But if we look further back to GTA 5's announcement, Rockstar's cadence for putting out trailers for the game suggests fans might have to wait longer for the second trailer for GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto 5 reveal trailer was published on November 2, 2011. The second trailer detailing the game's three playable protagonists, released April 30, 2013 — nearly 18 months after the first one.

Rockstar still may release an update on GTA 6 this month, but it's looking increasingly likely that we'll only see more official details about hotly anticipated game in 2025. Rumours about a second trailer, however, continue to surface on daily basis, all of them based on very thin conjecture.

The first trailer for GTA 6 focused on the game's female protagonist, Lucia, and showcased its Florida-inspired Leonida setting. The game will mark GTA's return to Vice City and will likely feature a second playable protagonist alongside Lucia, as seen in Trailer 1. GTA 6's second trailer should shed more light on the male playable character and may feature more gameplay.

Grand Theft Auto 6 still does not have a release date, but Rockstar parent Take-Two has confirmed that game is on track to launch in Fall 2025. Assuming there are no delays, Rockstar will likely share updates and trailers in the first half of 2025, before the game releases later in the year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 Trailer, Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA, Rockstar Games, Take Two
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
