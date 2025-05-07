Technology News
  EA Forecasts Annual Bookings Above Estimates With New Battlefield Game Launching FY 2026

EA Forecasts Annual Bookings Above Estimates With New Battlefield Game Launching FY 2026

EA's shares surged more than six percent in extended trading.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2025 16:41 IST
EA Forecasts Annual Bookings Above Estimates With New Battlefield Game Launching FY 2026

Photo Credit: EA

EA reported fourth-quarter bookings of $1.80 billion

Highlights
  • EA forecast 2026 bookings expected within $7.60 billion to $8 billion
  • Sales for the new GTA title are expected to break records
  • Analysts have said the delay in "GTA VI" reduces competition
Electronic Arts (EA) forecast fiscal 2026 bookings above Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as the videogame publisher bets on the strong performance of its sports titles and the launch of a new "Battlefield" game.

EA's shares surged more than six percent in extended trading as the launch of Battlefield this fiscal fills the gap left by Take-Two Interactive's delay of the long-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI" out of its fiscal 2026.

EA's positive outlook also signals the gaming industry's optimism around sales resilience in the face of a broader pullback in consumer spending amid macroeconomic volatility stemming from US tariffs.

"As we look to the future, we're confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline - beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of Battlefield," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

Analysts have said the delay in GTA VI reduces competition and could drive higher sales for other videogame publishers.

Sales for the new GTA title are expected to break records and bring in billions of dollars within weeks owing to its massive popularity, potentially putting pressure on games launching during its release window.

"It is always good to avoid GTA... Battlefield gives people something to look forward to and to play until GTA comes out," said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter.

For EA, gamers have also chosen to stick with proven titles from its sports portfolio such as soccer franchise FC and Madden NFL.

The company on Tuesday said monetization for FC was up double digits after a January update. The soccer franchise had underperformed earlier this year.

EA forecast fiscal 2026 bookings to be in the range of $7.60 billion (roughly Rs. 64,366 crore) to $8 billion (roughly Rs. 67,734 crore), compared with estimates of $7.62 billion (roughly Rs. 64,517 crore), according to data compiled by LSEG.

It reported fourth-quarter bookings of $1.80 billion (roughly Rs. 15,241 crore), beating estimates of $1.56 billion (roughly Rs. 13,209 crore), aided by strong sales of its multiplayer action-adventure game Split Fiction which became one of the best-selling games in March.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

