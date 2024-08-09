Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Take Two Looks at GTA 6, Other New Games to Boost Bookings in Next 2 Fiscal Years

Take-Two Looks at GTA 6, Other New Games to Boost Bookings in Next 2 Fiscal Years

Shares of the New York-based company rose more than five percent in extended trading.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 August 2024 16:57 IST
Take-Two Looks at GTA 6, Other New Games to Boost Bookings in Next 2 Fiscal Years

Photo Credit: Take-Two Interactive

Grand Theft Auto is one of Take-Two's most popular properties

Highlights
  • Take-Two expects net bookings to grow in fiscal years 2026 and 2027
  • Grand Theft Auto V sold over 200 million units worldwide
  • Take-Two has around 40 titles in its development
Advertisement

Take-Two Interactive Software said on Thursday it expects net bookings to grow in fiscal years 2026 and 2027, as the videogame publisher gears up for the launch of its long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI next year.

Shares of the New York-based company rose more than five percent in extended trading.

Grand Theft Auto is one of Take-Two's most popular properties, with the franchise having accumulated billions of dollars in revenue since its inception in the late-nineties.

The company in May had narrowed the release window for GTA VI to fall of 2025, setting the stage for the launch of the next installment of one of the most popular video game franchises in the world.

It said Grand Theft Auto V, one of the most profitable videogames ever, sold over 200 million units worldwide.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter expects the growth in bookings over the next two fiscal years to come from GTA VI.

Take-Two said in May it has around 40 titles in its development pipeline through fiscal 2027.

The company, however, forecast its second-quarter bookings below analysts' expectations, as it navigates soft in-game spending on live-service titles amid inflationary pressures.

It expects bookings to be between $1.42 billion (roughly Rs. 11,921 crore) and $1.47 billion (roughly Rs. 12,341 crore) for the second quarter, while analysts on average estimate $1.47 billion (roughly Rs. 12,341 crore), according to LSEG data.

Take-Two said it saw a decline in recurrent consumer spending for GTA Online in the first quarter, signaling that after years of consistent growth, player engagement rates for the live-service title might be slowing down.

First-quarter bookings were at $1.22 billion (roughly Rs. 10,242 crore), missing estimates of $1.25 billion (roughly Rs. 10,494 crore)

The company also said it does not see any impact on titles in development from the ongoing videogame performers strike, echoing remarks from peer Electronic Arts last week.

Take-Two posted a surprise profit of 5 cents per share on an adjusted basis, versus estimates of a loss of 2 cents.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: take-two, GTA, Grand Theft Auto
Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 7300 SoC, Allegedly Appears on Other Certification Websites
Binance Claims to Have Recovered $73 Million of Funds Stolen via Hacks, Scams in Q2 2024

Related Stories

Take-Two Looks at GTA 6, Other New Games to Boost Bookings in Next 2 Fiscal Years
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme's 300W Wired Charging Technology Revealed in Leaked Video
  2. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Generate AI Images Without a Subscription
  3. OpenAI Warns That Users Might Get Attached to ChatGPT's Voice Mode
  4. Here's When Apple May Launch the First iPad Air Model With an OLED Screen
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Rs. 12,000 Cheaper in India
  6. Ola Electric Bike May Launch in India on August 15 With These Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Offer These UpgradesÂ Over Galaxy S23 FE
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Display Panels Reportedly Enter Mass Production Ahead of Launch
  2. Honor 200 Series Gets New Update With Call Recording Feature and Other Enhancements
  3. Realme’s 300W Fast-Charging Technology Showcased in Leaked Video Ahead of August 14 Launch
  4. Google Begins Testing Wear OS 5.1 Based on Android 15 on Pixel Watch 2: Report
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tipped to Bring 30 Percent Increased CPU Performance Over Predecessor
  6. Mac Mini With Up to M4 Pro Chipset, Redesigned Form Factor to Be Launched in 2024: Report
  7. Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 7300 SoC, Allegedly Appears on Other Certification Websites
  8. Google Reportedly Made Ads for Meta’s Instagram Targeting Minor YouTube Users
  9. Bungie Reiterates Commitment to Destiny After Layoffs, Says Will Reveal Future of Franchise Soon
  10. Binance Claims to Have Recovered $73 Million of Funds Stolen via Hacks, Scams in Q2 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »