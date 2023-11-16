PlayStation is preparing for its Black Friday sale again, promising huge discounts on games and high-end hardware. The sale begins Friday, November 17 — a weeklong head start that lets you stock up on all your gaming needs for this winter. Sony India seems intent on exhausting its inventory of PS5 Cricket 24 Edition bundles, which were released last month in anticipation of the ICC World Cup. It will once again cost Rs. 47,990 — down from Rs. 57,990 — it was originally touted as a limited-time offer, and comes packaged with a 4K Bluray-equipped disc variant of the console and a voucher code for the titular sports game. The PlayStation Black Friday sale ends November 30.

For now, there's no word on how much a base PS5 console will go for during Black Friday, but going by past instances, we can assume that the disc variant will be priced at about Rs. 44,990. Then, of course, there's the recently launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle you can go for. Unlike the US version, this one doesn't include the slimmer version of the PS5. In fact, Sony has not revealed when we can expect it to launch in India — it's highly likely we won't see one until the current stock is emptied. The company is also reducing the prices of its DualSense controllers — while not explicitly mentioned, it appears that all of them, irrespective of colourways, will be available at Rs. 4,299 — down from Rs. 6,390. As usual, the sale will be live across all authorised retailers, including Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, GamestheShop, Reliance Digital, ShopatSC, and Vijay Sales.

🎮🔥 Unleash the Gaming Fury this Black Friday! 🕹️🔥 Immerse yourself in epic PlayStation titles, elevate the experience with the Pulse 3D headset and DualSense™ wireless controller, and don't miss the exclusive deal on the PS5 Cricket 24 bundle from ₹ 57, 990/ -> ₹ 47,990/*.… pic.twitter.com/5wSm40OoDs — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) November 16, 2023

First-party PlayStation games are also expected to go on sale site-wide, with Sony teasing the discounts on some physical copies. Starting tomorrow, God of War Ragnarök will go down from Rs. 4,999 to Rs. 2,999 on the PS5, giving new players a chance to delve into resume Kratos and a now-teenaged Atreus' journey to the Nine Realms to prevent the oncoming prophesied apocalypse, while engaging in cinematic battles against Nordic gods and monsters. Meanwhile, the PS4 disc version will be discounted from Rs. 3,999 to Rs. 2,499. You can also experience a similar tale of fatherhood in The Last of Us Part I, a full-blown remake of the original 2013 game that's set in a post-apocalyptic America ravaged by fungus-crazed zombies. It'll set you back by Rs. 2,499. Horizon Forbidden West, which charts young hunter Aloy's journey into a blight-infested frontier will be priced at Rs. 2,499, dropping from Rs. 3,999. As usual, digital games will also go on sale, exclusively on the Playstation store.

Players can also take both God of War Ragnarök and The Last of Us Part I for a test drive if they have a PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscription. As per a PlayStation blog, new members can save up to 30 percent on a 12-month membership during the Black Friday promotion — this plan range recently received a price hike, which was not well-received by fans. A standard one-year subscription costs Rs. 3,949. Additionally, existing PS Plus subscribers can save 25 percent when upgrading from an Essential plan to Extra, and 30 percent when going up to Deluxe/ Premium.

Sony India has also confirmed discounts on its Pulse series of over-ear headsets — black, white and camo variants — which will be listed for Rs. 7,650. However, if you visit Amazon tonight, you'll be able to snag the black model at a cheaper price — it will cost Rs. 7,499 after a 13 percent discount.

