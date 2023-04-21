Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Street Fighter 6 Demo Is Now Available on PS4 and PS5; Capcom Offers In Depth Look at the World Tour Mode

Street Fighter 6 Demo Is Now Available on PS4 and PS5; Capcom Offers In-Depth Look at the World Tour Mode

Players can create a World Tour avatar in the demo, which can then be transferred over to the full game.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2023 13:26 IST
Street Fighter 6 Demo Is Now Available on PS4 and PS5; Capcom Offers In-Depth Look at the World Tour Mode

Photo Credit: Capcom

Ryu and Luke are available as playable characters in the demo

Highlights
  • Street Fighter 6 launches June 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • Capcom is adding four DLC characters as part of Year 1 content in SF6
  • Street Fighter 6 demo comes to PC and Xbox Series S/X on April 26

Street Fighter 6 just got a free playable demo on the PS4 and PS5. During the Street Fighter Showcase, held early Friday, developer Capcom unveiled a chock-full of new details about its upcoming fighter, ranging from Year 1 DLC characters to its single-player World Tour mode, and dropped a surprise demo, featuring Ryu and Luke as playable characters. The SF6 demo is now live on PlayStation and will be available on April 26 to those on PC and Xbox Series S/X. The demo lets you try out World Tour and build a custom avatar/ fighter, who can then be transferred over to the full game at launch — provided it's the same platform. Any progress will not carry over.

As with every iteration, Street Fighter 6 will serve as a platform for fighting fans over the next couple of years. The previous instalment, Street Fighter V, released in 2016 and still maintains an active player base, with tons of in-person tournaments to go along with. Capcom will keep things fresh and exciting by adding new fighters to its Street Fighter 6 roster as DLC. First up, the tech-savvy Rashid is slated to arrive in the summer (Global North) of 2023, followed by a new addition to the franchise, A.K.I., in the autumn — marking the end of DLC additions in 2023. The remaining two characters drop next year — Street Fighter V's Ed in early winter and the franchise-regular Akuma in spring 2024.

Capcom is also going hard on its single-player mode by introducing RPG mechanics. The World Tour mode throws you into the sprawling Metro City with a new character created, whose looks can be fully customised, ranging from changes to hair, eyes, skin, and more. From there, you'll train under coach Luke and go through basic fighting moves and combos, before setting out on your adventure. The world itself has an open feel to it, featuring bystanders in a Yakuza-like city, who can be openly challenged to fights. The more you battle, the stronger your avatar becomes, thanks to EXP which can then be exchanged for upgrades to stats such as vitality (HP). Some fights come with specific objectives, which upon completion, grants rewards. Keeping in line with the RPG elements, players can purchase and equip clothing, which ultimately affects their stats and appearance. Capcom also notes that the product line will change periodically, so it's best to keep checking the store every now and again.

You can also purchase food and consume food from local vendors, which can restore health and give your stats a temporary boost. Items like energy drinks can be used mid-battle to gain an upper hand akin to SEGA's Persona series of games. Players can also learn Master Action from legendary fighters like Chun-Li, once they get enrolled in their fighting school. Feel free to undertake any special missions from your masters, further strengthening your relationship levels. Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode also includes a Drive Stall move, which can be activated to slow down time and safely escape any ambushes.

Street Fighter 6 releases June 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: street fighter, sf6, street fighter 6, street fighter 6 demo, street fighter 6 release date, street fighter 6 demo download, street fighter 6 demo ps4, street fighter 6 world tour, street fighter 6 world tour gameplay, street fighter 6 dlc characters, street fighter 6 new characters, capcom, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, pc, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Gemini Crypto Exchange Sets Up Office in Gurugram, Plans to Expand Work With Indian Engineers: Report

Related Stories

Street Fighter 6 Demo Is Now Available on PS4 and PS5; Capcom Offers In-Depth Look at the World Tour Mode
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G May Feature a Moon Mode, New Camera Sample Suggests
  2. Samsung's Flagship Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Arrive by This Date
  3. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  4. Asus Refreshes Vivobook Lineup With Up to 13th Gen Intel CPUs: See Prices
  5. Honor X50i With 100-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in China
  6. iQoo Neo 8 Pro May Feature a Chip Faster Than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  7. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  8. Meta Lays Off Tech Teams as Employees Express Frustration With Job Cuts
  9. Vivo Pad 2 Tablet With 12-Inch LCD Display Launched: See Price
  10. Criminals Reportedly Use This Method to Lock Users Out of Stolen iPhones
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Drops ‘Government-Funded,’ ‘State-Affiliated’ Labels From Media Accounts
  2. OnePlus Pad Price in India Set to Be Announced on April 25: Report
  3. Criminals Use Apple's Recovery Key to Lock Users Out of Their Stolen iPhones: Report
  4. Street Fighter 6 Demo Is Now Available on PS4 and PS5; Capcom Offers In-Depth Look at the World Tour Mode
  5. Gemini Crypto Exchange Sets Up Office in Gurugram, Plans to Expand Work With Indian Engineers: Report
  6. Vivo Pad 2 Tablet With 12-Inch 144Hz LCD Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details
  7. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Might Feature a Dedicated Moon Mode; Company Executive Teases Camera Sample
  8. Alphabet to Consolidate Google Brain, DeepMind AI Research Units in Race to Keep Up With Rival ChatGPT
  9. Honor X50i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 100-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip With 50-Megapixel Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.