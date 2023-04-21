Street Fighter 6 just got a free playable demo on the PS4 and PS5. During the Street Fighter Showcase, held early Friday, developer Capcom unveiled a chock-full of new details about its upcoming fighter, ranging from Year 1 DLC characters to its single-player World Tour mode, and dropped a surprise demo, featuring Ryu and Luke as playable characters. The SF6 demo is now live on PlayStation and will be available on April 26 to those on PC and Xbox Series S/X. The demo lets you try out World Tour and build a custom avatar/ fighter, who can then be transferred over to the full game at launch — provided it's the same platform. Any progress will not carry over.

As with every iteration, Street Fighter 6 will serve as a platform for fighting fans over the next couple of years. The previous instalment, Street Fighter V, released in 2016 and still maintains an active player base, with tons of in-person tournaments to go along with. Capcom will keep things fresh and exciting by adding new fighters to its Street Fighter 6 roster as DLC. First up, the tech-savvy Rashid is slated to arrive in the summer (Global North) of 2023, followed by a new addition to the franchise, A.K.I., in the autumn — marking the end of DLC additions in 2023. The remaining two characters drop next year — Street Fighter V's Ed in early winter and the franchise-regular Akuma in spring 2024.

Capcom is also going hard on its single-player mode by introducing RPG mechanics. The World Tour mode throws you into the sprawling Metro City with a new character created, whose looks can be fully customised, ranging from changes to hair, eyes, skin, and more. From there, you'll train under coach Luke and go through basic fighting moves and combos, before setting out on your adventure. The world itself has an open feel to it, featuring bystanders in a Yakuza-like city, who can be openly challenged to fights. The more you battle, the stronger your avatar becomes, thanks to EXP which can then be exchanged for upgrades to stats such as vitality (HP). Some fights come with specific objectives, which upon completion, grants rewards. Keeping in line with the RPG elements, players can purchase and equip clothing, which ultimately affects their stats and appearance. Capcom also notes that the product line will change periodically, so it's best to keep checking the store every now and again.

You can also purchase food and consume food from local vendors, which can restore health and give your stats a temporary boost. Items like energy drinks can be used mid-battle to gain an upper hand akin to SEGA's Persona series of games. Players can also learn Master Action from legendary fighters like Chun-Li, once they get enrolled in their fighting school. Feel free to undertake any special missions from your masters, further strengthening your relationship levels. Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode also includes a Drive Stall move, which can be activated to slow down time and safely escape any ambushes.

Street Fighter 6 releases June 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

