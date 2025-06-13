Technology News
Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 to Be Reportedly Sold in the US and Canada

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to get a flagship-level chipset, such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 12:34 IST
Nothing Phone 2 (pictured) is the only phone from the brand to have been sold in the US

  • Nothing Phone 3 will launch on July 1 alongside Headphone 1
  • The handset may pack a battery larger than 5,000mAh
  • The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to get a triple rear camera setup
Nothing Phone 3 is set to break cover on July 1. The company has teased the upcoming handset but has yet to reveal the complete design or any of its key features. Ahead of the launch, the Nothing CEO Carl Pei has reportedly stated, in an interview with a publication, that the flagship smartphone will be available in the US and Canada, alongside other global regions. The North American market will reportedly also have access to the Nothing Headphone 1, which will be the company's first over-the-ear headset to be unveiled alongside the Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 to Launch in the US, Canada

The Nothing Phone 3 will launch in the US and will be available for purchase in the country via the company's official website, as well as through Amazon, according to a TechCrunch report citing Nothing CEO Carl Pei. As per the report, the UK-based OEM has partnered with Best Buy to sell its upcoming flagship handset in Canada. The report added that the Nothing Headphone 1 will also be available in the US and Canada.

According to the report, Pei stated that Nothing is aiming to scale more strategically in North America as it has seen strong user interest and demand for alternatives to popular brands like Apple, Samsung or Google. He further claimed that the Phone 3 launch in the US "is a signal of where we are as a company." Notably, Pei had teased this move in April via an X post.

Previous teasers have stated that the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 will be the company's first true flagship device. It will be priced around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000), as Pei himself has teased before. This will put it in competition with models like the iPhone 16 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S25+.

Of all the smartphones by Nothing, only the Nothing Phone 2 was available for purchase in the US. Previously, users in the country could get phones from the brand by signing up for a beta programme, and they were not able to enjoy after-sales services, aside from a 14-day return period.

The Nothing Phone 3 will work with AT&T and T-Mobile networks in the US and support multiple bands for 4G and 5G connectivity, the aforementioned report added. 

Meanwhile, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3 has the model number A024. A recent leaked design render showed the handset with a transparent back panel, a triple rear camera setup, and no Glyph Interface, in line with official teasers. The smartphone is expected to carry a Snapdragon 8 Elite or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series SoC. It will likely be backed by a battery bigger than 5,000mAh.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Launch, Nothing Phone 3 Features, Nothing Headphone 1, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
