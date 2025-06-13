HP's Omen lineup has built a solid reputation for delivering impressive gaming performance at competitive prices. This year, the company was among the first in India to roll out a laptop featuring Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs. Enter the HP Omen Max 16 (2025), unveiled in April — a powerhouse equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and Intel's Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. It stands as HP's most powerful gaming laptop currently available in India — and yes, it comes with a premium price tag.

The Omen Max 16 is available for purchase in India via the HP Online Store and Amazon. It comes in a Shadow Black finish, which is what we got for review. Our unit, which comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU and Nvidia RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, is priced at Rs. 3,09,999. Meanwhile, HP also offers a variant with the top-tier GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU along with the same Core Ultra 9 CPU, which is priced at Rs. 3,79,999.

The Omen Max 16 is not too bulky to look at but weighs 2.6kgs

But here's the real question: Is the HP Omen Max 16 worth its hefty price? And how does it compare to the competition? Let's dive in.

HP Omen Max 16 Design: Premium and minimal

Dimensions - 35.65 x 26.9 x 2.29 cm (front); 35.65 x 26.9 x 2.78 cm (rear)

Weight - 2.68 kg

Colours - Shadow Black (Matte finish)

The HP Omen Max 16 in Shadow Black features a matte finish that gives it a sleek, stealthy appearance. With minimal branding, it could almost pass for a business laptop — until the front-facing RGB light bar kicks in, adding a bold touch that suggests its gaming DNA.

The matte finish does tend to gather fingerprints and smudges

Design elements include a subtle Omen logo on the lid, discreet text near the rear exhaust vents, and some branding beside the touchpad. It weighs 2.68 kg – not exactly ultra-portable, but still manageable. Thanks to its relatively slim profile compared to other similarly specced gaming laptops, it fits comfortably in most backpacks and is easy enough to carry around when needed. Overall, the laptop sports a premium yet understated design.

The laptop comes with dual fans

The lid and bottom panel are crafted from aluminium, offering excellent rigidity with almost no flex. Open it up, and you're greeted by a lattice-style keyboard and a decently sized touchpad – both set on a sturdy deck that shows minimal flex. The display hinges feel solid and well-engineered, and yes, the lid can be opened effortlessly with one finger.

The Omen Max 16 offers dual Thunderbolt 4 ports

Cooling is well accounted for, with intake vents on both sides and exhaust vents at the rear. Flip the laptop over, and you'll see a large mesh panel covering nearly half the bottom for improved airflow. There are two shorter rubber feet at the front and a longer one at the back, all designed to elevate the chassis slightly and aid ventilation. The bottom features angled sides that house the grilles on either side for the down-facing speakers.

The only thing missing is an SD card slot, which would've been nice to have

When it comes to ports, the HP Omen Max 16 offers a generous selection — something I genuinely appreciate. Along the back, you'll find the DC power input, an HDMI 2.1 output, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, and a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port. Positioning the key ports at the rear helps keep your desk setup clean and clutter-free when the laptop is docked.

It's nice to have the power port and HDMI out positioned at the rear

On the left, HP has included two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. On the right, there is a single USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port. The only noticeable omission is an SD card slot — a small addition that would've made the I/O setup even more versatile.

HP Omen Max 16 Display: Fast and bright

Size and type - 16-inch, anti-glare, IPS

Resolution - WQXGA (2560x1600), 16:10

Refresh rate - 60 - 240 Hz

The Omen Max 16, as its name suggests, features a 16-inch IPS display. Yes, you read that right. I was honestly expecting HP to pack an OLED or mini LED panel, but we've got the IPS option. However, HP does sell the laptop with an OLED panel outside India.

The 16-inch display on our review unit features WQXGA resolution and an anti-glare coating and offers a refresh rate of either 60Hz or 240Hz. It also offers a 3ms response time and 500 nits of peak brightness. HP has also claimed that the panel covers 100 percent of sRGB colour space. In practice, yes, the display appears to be mostly colour-accurate.

The display is bright for indoor use and offers a 240Hz refresh rate

In terms of display performance, the screen gets plenty bright for indoor usage while gaming as well as watching content. And since the screen has an anti-glare coating, it's great for playing games as the reflections are greatly reduced.

The fast 240Hz refresh rate and the 3ms response time make everything on the display appear super smooth, especially when playing games. However, at this price, HP should've packed in an OLED or a mini LED panel.

HP Omen Max 16 Keyboard, Touchpad, speakers, and webcam

Keyboard - Full-size, per-key RGB

Touchpad - HP Imagepad with multi-touch

Speakers - Dual drivers with DTS:X Ultra, HP Audio Boost, and Hyper X

Webcam - 1080p IR camera, dual microphones

HP has introduced a distinctive full-size keyboard with a lattice-less design inspired by HyperX, whose logo is subtly placed below the keyboard on the right. The translucent keycaps enhance the RGB lighting, allowing it to shine through more vividly than on conventional RGB keyboards. The keys are well-spaced, are soft to the touch, and offer a comfortable amount of travel, making for a pleasant typing experience. There's also per-key RGB lighting, and a particularly thoughtful touch: pressing the function key highlights only the relevant function keys. And there's also a Copilot key for all your AI chatbot needs.

The Omen Max 16 offers a full-sized keyboard with per-key RGB

As much as I appreciated the keyboard, the touchpad left me a bit underwhelmed. While it handles multitasking and Windows gestures well and offers reliable palm rejection, it falls short in a few areas. It's not particularly large for a 16-inch laptop, and the surface wasn't as smooth as I expected. The clicks also felt less satisfying than they should on a premium device. To be fair, it's a perfectly serviceable touchpad—but at this price point, I expected better.

The laptop has dual down-firing speakers

The Omen Max 16 features a dual-speaker setup tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The audio output is clean and sufficiently loud for indoor use, though it noticeably lacks bass. That said, it still outperforms the speakers on several other gaming laptops I've used. Of course, for an immersive gaming experience, a good pair of headphones remains the better choice.

The webcam performs well when there's plenty of lighting

The HP Omen Max 16 is equipped with a 1080p IR webcam that supports Windows Hello for facial recognition and quick logins. It performs well in bright environments, delivering clear visuals, but image quality takes a noticeable hit in low-light conditions, with graininess becoming apparent. On the plus side, the laptop includes a physical privacy shutter – a welcome feature for added security.

HP Omen Max 16 Software: Everything you need and more

OS - Windows 11 Home

Other apps - Omen Gaming Hub, MS Office Home 2024

The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, along with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and built-in access to the Copilot AI chatbot. The overall software experience is standard for a Windows 11 machine, with a few additions from HP, such as the Omen Gaming Hub.

The Omen Gaming Hub lets you adjust system settings and customise the RGB lighting

The Omen Gaming Hub lets users fine-tune system performance via various profiles, while the integrated Light Studio lets you customise the RGB lighting on both the keyboard and the front light bar. HP also includes its Omen AI tool, which intelligently adjusts performance settings based on your usage patterns.

HP Omen Max 16 Performance: Beastly but loud

CPU - Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

GPU - Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 with 16GB VRAM

RAM - 32GB DDR5-5600 MT/s (2 x 16GB)

Storage - 1 TB PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD

If there's one word to sum up the HP Omen Max 16's performance, it's beastly. Our review unit comes equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (Series 2) processor, paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM. With 24 cores and a maximum clock speed of 5.4 GHz via Intel Turbo Boost, this chip delivers exceptional single- and multi-threaded performance. What's even more impressive is the power allocation – when switched to Unleashed mode via the Omen Gaming Hub, the CPU alone can draw up to 75W.

The Omen Max 16 has a powerful spec sheet

Since this is a gaming machine, the GPU deserves equal attention. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU features 16GB of GDDR7 memory and is rated for up to 175W of power. Combined, the system can draw a total performance power (TPP) of 250W when plugged in and running in Unleashed mode – making it a true powerhouse for both gaming and intensive workloads.

The Unleashed mode offers the best performance from the laptop

We ran several synthetic benchmarks on the laptop, and here's what we got.

Benchmark HP Omen Max 16 (2025) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Cinebench R23 Single Core 1275 1597 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 30974 21847 Geekbench 6 Single Core 2948 2877 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 18373 15540 Geekbench AI NPU (Quantized) 13885 N/A Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 20641 N/A PC Mark 10 8436 8504 3DMark Steel Nomad 5171 3438 3DMark Time Spy 21129 N/A 3DMark Speed Way 5818 N/A

I tested several demanding AAA titles—including Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Alan Wake 2, and The Last of Us Part I – at high to ultra settings and 1600p resolution. The Omen Max 16 handled them effortlessly, consistently delivering over 60fps even without DLSS 4 or any AI-based enhancements. With DLSS 4 enabled, frame rates practically doubled, offering a noticeably smoother experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 runs smoothly at the highest settings

Thermal performance is solid as well. The keyboard area remained surprisingly cool during extended sessions, thanks to the large dual-fan setup and well-placed exhaust vents. However, when pushed to its limits, the laptop does run hot, and the fans get very loud – so loud, in fact, that the speakers struggle to compete when the fans are spinning at full throttle.

All things considered, the Omen Max 16 is a powerhouse for gaming. It can take on just about any modern AAA title with ease and delivers a smooth, high-performance experience across the board.

HP Omen Max 16 Battery: Weak

Capacity - 6-cell 83Wh Li-ion

Charger - 330W

Let's be honest – battery life isn't usually a priority when buying a gaming laptop, especially one equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series GPU. As expected, it's pretty average here. During regular use with the discrete GPU disabled, RGB lighting turned off, and screen brightness lowered, the Omen Max 16 can last around 3 hours on a single charge. You might be able to stretch that a bit further, but it likely won't be a comfortable experience. Gaming on battery is even less practical, offering roughly 1.5 hours of runtime – though I wouldn't recommend gaming without being plugged in anyway.

The Omen Max 16 comes with a 330W charger in the box

Charging is handled by a hefty 330W power brick – large enough to double as a self-defence tool if needed. Fortunately, it supports fast charging and takes about an hour to top up the battery fully.

HP Omen Max 16 Verdict

HP's Omen Max 16 delivers top-tier performance without question. If you end up losing a game, rest assured that it won't be due to lag or hardware limitations. For gamers and creative professionals alike, this laptop offers excellent value – packing powerful specs at a price that undercuts many competitors in the same class.

While it does have a few minor drawbacks, such as average speakers and noticeably loud fans under load, these don't significantly detract from the overall experience, especially considering the performance you're getting for the price. In the configuration we reviewed, the Omen Max 16 proves itself a worthy investment and a solid choice for anyone seeking a high-performance gaming laptop that can hold its own at the desk all day long.