Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • IO Interactive's James Bond Game Is Called 007 First Light, Full Reveal Set for This Week

IO Interactive's James Bond Game Is Called 007 First Light, Full Reveal Set for This Week

007 First Light will be a James Bond origin story where players will have to earn their 00 status.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 June 2025 12:12 IST
IO Interactive's James Bond Game Is Called 007 First Light, Full Reveal Set for This Week

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

IO Interactive's 007 First Light previously carried the Project 007 working title

Highlights
  • 007 First Light will be fully revealed at IOI Showcase on June 6
  • IO Interactive first announced the James Bond game in 2020
  • IOI Showcase will also include updates on MindsEye and Hitman
Advertisement

IO Interactive's upcoming James Bond game finally has an official name after years of carrying around the Project 007 working title. The Hitman developer's new game is called 007 First Light, and it is set for a full reveal later this week. The studio also announced its own showcase for June 6, where it will reveal the James Bond game and share more details on the upcoming action-adventure title MindsEye, Hitman and more.

007 First Light Set for Reveal This Week

The Danish developer announced the official title of the game in a post on X Monday, asking players to “earn the number”. 007 First Light official website provides a little more information, reconfirming an origin story where players would have to earn the 00 status as James Bond.

“007 First Light is a brand new James Bond video game developed and published by IO Interactive,” the description on the website reads. “Featuring a wholly original Bond origin story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status.”

Following the update, IO Interactive also announced the first-ever IOI Showcase, where the studio will fully reveal the 007 First Light and share updates on MindsEye and Hitman: World of Assassinations.

The showcase will be livestreamed on June 6 at 6pm PDT (June 7 at 6.30am IST) on IOI's Twitch, YouTube and TikTok channels and will feature updates, trailers, gameplay demos and some surprises, IO said.

Back in October 2024, IO Interactive CEO and co-owner Hakan Abrak had said that development on the James Bond game was going “amazingly well” and the studio would soon share more details. Abrak said at the time that Project 007 — now 007 First Light — would be a completely original story with a new James Bond that doesn't utilise the likeness of any actor who has played the iconic secret agent in Bond films. The executive had also said he hoped the game could be the start of a new trilogy.

“So it's not a gamification of a movie. It's completely beginning and becoming a story, hopefully for a big trilogy out there in the future,” Abrak had said.

007 First Light will likely get a reveal trailer at the IOI Showcase on June 6. The developer might share a release timeline for the game, as well. The James Bond game has been in the works for a while. It was first announced in 2020 for modern platforms, so it will likely be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: 007 First Light, IO Interactive, Project 007, James Bond, Hitman, MindsEye, IOI Showcase
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Shoulder Triggers Launched in India
Snapdragon X2 Elite Reportedly in Testing With 18 CPU Cores, 64GB of RAM
IO Interactive's James Bond Game Is Called 007 First Light, Full Reveal Set for This Week
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
  2. Realme C71 With 6,300mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With Shoulder Triggers, RGB Lights Launched in India
  4. NxtQuantum Said to Launch AI+ Nova 5G Series Phones in India on This Date
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Set to Launch on August 20
  6. Redmi Pad 2 4G Global Variant Confirmed to Get a 11-Inch 2.5K Display
  7. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Create Personalised AI Chatbots
  8. Honor Magic V5 May Offer the Biggest Battery Ever in a Foldable
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Bing Adds an AI Video Creator Tool Powered by OpenAI’s Sora
  2. Vivo X Fold 5 Teaser Showcases Build; Will Be Thinner and Lighter than X Fold 3
  3. Apple Teases Upcoming ‘Sleek Peek’ Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week
  4. NxtQuantum's AI+ Phone to Launch in India on June 25, to Be Called Nova 5G Series: Report
  5. The Mortician Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  6. Cooku with Comali Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Shoulder Triggers Launched in India
  8. Snapdragon X2 Elite Reportedly in Testing With 18 CPU Cores, 64GB of RAM
  9. IO Interactive's James Bond Game Is Called 007 First Light, Full Reveal Set for This Week
  10. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let Users Create Custom AI Chatbots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »