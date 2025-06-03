IO Interactive's upcoming James Bond game finally has an official name after years of carrying around the Project 007 working title. The Hitman developer's new game is called 007 First Light, and it is set for a full reveal later this week. The studio also announced its own showcase for June 6, where it will reveal the James Bond game and share more details on the upcoming action-adventure title MindsEye, Hitman and more.

007 First Light Set for Reveal This Week

The Danish developer announced the official title of the game in a post on X Monday, asking players to “earn the number”. 007 First Light official website provides a little more information, reconfirming an origin story where players would have to earn the 00 status as James Bond.

“007 First Light is a brand new James Bond video game developed and published by IO Interactive,” the description on the website reads. “Featuring a wholly original Bond origin story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status.”

Following the update, IO Interactive also announced the first-ever IOI Showcase, where the studio will fully reveal the 007 First Light and share updates on MindsEye and Hitman: World of Assassinations.

Join us for the first ever IOI SHOWCASE on June 6th 6:00PM PDT.



Set your reminders and don't miss out on the exclusive reveals and information straight from the team!https://t.co/hT8nSPtKMM pic.twitter.com/Cpm32EQ5Gv — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) June 2, 2025

The showcase will be livestreamed on June 6 at 6pm PDT (June 7 at 6.30am IST) on IOI's Twitch, YouTube and TikTok channels and will feature updates, trailers, gameplay demos and some surprises, IO said.

Back in October 2024, IO Interactive CEO and co-owner Hakan Abrak had said that development on the James Bond game was going “amazingly well” and the studio would soon share more details. Abrak said at the time that Project 007 — now 007 First Light — would be a completely original story with a new James Bond that doesn't utilise the likeness of any actor who has played the iconic secret agent in Bond films. The executive had also said he hoped the game could be the start of a new trilogy.

“So it's not a gamification of a movie. It's completely beginning and becoming a story, hopefully for a big trilogy out there in the future,” Abrak had said.

007 First Light will likely get a reveal trailer at the IOI Showcase on June 6. The developer might share a release timeline for the game, as well. The James Bond game has been in the works for a while. It was first announced in 2020 for modern platforms, so it will likely be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.