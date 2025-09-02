Technology News
  007 First Light Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's State of Play This Week

007 First Light Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's State of Play This Week

The State of Play broadcast will feature over 30 minutes of 007 First Light gameplay.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 September 2025 11:59 IST
007 First Light Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's State of Play This Week

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

007 First Light features a young, 26-year-old Bond on his way to earn '00' status

Highlights
  • 007 First Light was revealed at Sony's State of Play show in June
  • The action-adventure game is set to launch in 2026
  • IOI is developing 007 First Light in its in-house Glacier engine
007 First Light, the upcoming James Bond game from Hitman developer IO Interactive, is getting a gameplay deep dive this week. Sony announced a State of Play presentation on Monday, promising an in-depth look at IO Interactive's espionage action-adventure title. The special State of Play broadcast will be livestreamed on Wednesday, September 3. 007 First Light was unveiled in June during a State of Play presentation, as well.

How to Watch State of Play

The show will go live on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels on September 3 at 11am PT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST (11.30pm IST). The broadcast will feature over 30 minutes of 007 First Light gameplay, IO Interactive confirmed in a PlayStation Blog post.

You can also watch the livestream in the embedded video below when it goes live late on Wednesday.

Gameplay Deep Dive Details

The 007 First Light gameplay deep dive will feature a playthrough of Bond's first mission as an MI6 recruit, IOI said. Bear in mind that the upcoming game is a standalone reimagining of James Bond's origin story, featuring a young, 26-year-old Bond on his way to earn his ‘00' status. The Bond in First Light starts off as a brash Royal Navy air crewman before landing on MI6's training program.

“The action includes everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts. Stay tuned after the playthrough for insights from IO Interactive on the intense espionage gameplay,” the developer said. Snippets of gameplay were seen in 007 First Light's reveal trailer in June, where Bond was seen sneaking around, shooting, and racing off in his car.

The State of Play presentation could also bring confirmation on the game's release date. 007 First Light is slated to launch in 2026 across PC, (via Steam and Epic Games Store) PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2, but IO Interactive has not narrowed down the launch date yet.

007 First Light was revealed at Sony's State of Play presentation in June with a trailer featuring a mix of gameplay, cutscenes, and in-engine footage. The action-adventure title promises to be a globe-trotting ride, featuring exotic locales, funky gadgets, and a who's who of Bond allies and villains. Like Hitman, First Light is a third-person action-adventure game, developed in IOI's proprietary Glacier engine.

Further reading: 007 First Light, James Bond, IO Interactive, State of Play, Sony, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Semicon India 2025: India’s First Indigenous ‘Vikram’ 32-bit Microprocessor Showcased

