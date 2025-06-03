Technology News
Snapdragon X2 Elite Reportedly in Testing With 18 CPU Cores, 64GB of RAM

Qualcomm is expected to equip the Snapdragon X2 Elite with next-generation Oryon CPU cores.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2025 12:11 IST
Snapdragon X2 Elite Reportedly in Testing With 18 CPU Cores, 64GB of RAM

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X Elite in October 2023

Highlights
  • The Snapdragon X2 Elite is said to feature 18 CPU cores
  • It is expected to debut with Qualcomm's next-gen Oryon V3 cores
  • Qualcomm could unveil the Snapdragon X2 Elite in September
Snapdragon X2 Elite, the purported successor to Qualcomm's first generation processor for Copilot+ PCs, is reportedly in testing at the company. According to details recently shared by WinFuture's Roland Quandt on Bluesky, the chipmaker is testing its next flagship chipset with 64GB of RAM. Qualcomm is also expected to equip the Snapdragon X2 Elite chip with 50 percent more CPU cores than the X Elite, which was unveiled in 2023. The upcoming processor is also expected to feature Qualcomm's in-house Oryon V3 CPU cores.

Snapdragon X2 Elite Likely to Feature 50 Percent More CPU Cores

In a post on Bluesky, Quandt said that a SC8480XP chipset (or the SD X2 Elite) is currently being tested by the chipmaker, along with 64GB of RAM. He also states that it is increasingly likely that the Snapdragon X2 Elite will be equipped with 18 CPU cores.

SC8480XP aka SD X2 Elite in testing with 64GB RAM... looking like 18 core thing more and more.

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 7:26 PM

If these claims are accurate, the Snapdragon X2 Elite will be equipped with 50 percent more CPU cores than the company's first-generation chipset. The Snapdragon X Elite that was unveiled in October 2023 featured between 10 and 12 Oryon CPU cores.

Quandt previously claimed that one version of the Snapdragon X2 Elite would be equipped with 48GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. His latest post suggests that the chip could also be available in a higher memory configuration.

The Snapdragon X2 Elite chip is expected to be a system in package (or SiP), which means that the RAM will be integrated with the chipset for improved performance. Apple Silicon processors also use similar technology to offer optmised performance.

Last year, WinFuture reported that Qualcomm was working on a Snapdragon X2 Elite chip with the model number SC8480XP, which was codenamed "Glymur" or "Project Glymur". It's an interesting choice, because Qualcomm typically uses codenames based on places in Hawaii (the Snapdragon X Elite was codenamed Hamoa).

There was no mention of new Snapdragon X series chips at Computex 2025, which indicates that the next time we can expect to hear about these chips from Qualcomm will be at its Snapdragon Summit in September. The company is also expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 as its flagship mobile chipset, at its annual event.

Comments

David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Snapdragon X2 Elite Reportedly in Testing With 18 CPU Cores, 64GB of RAM
