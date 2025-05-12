OnePlus 13 was unveiled in the Indian market in January this year; however, details about its successor, the OnePlus 15, have already started to emerge online. A new leak coming out of China suggests that the OnePlus 15 will feature a flat display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and could pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a periscope sensor. The OnePlus 15 is likely to be available in the fourth quarter of this year in China.

OnePlus 15 Specifications (Rumoured)

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station shared details about a new handset powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (SM8850) chip. Although the post doesn't directly mention the name of the smartphone, the comments suggest that the tipster is referring to the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 15 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus 13, for reference, has a 6.82-inch curved display with 2K resolution.

The OnePlus 15 is said to get an iPhone-like design with a light and minimalist design. It is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup comprising a periscope telephoto sensor. The screen of the phone is likely to be based on the LIPO process to minimise bezels.

OnePlus usually unveil its Snapdragon-powered flagship in China in the fourth quarter of every year, and the Indian market in the following quarter. The OnePlus 13 was launched in India in January 2025 after making its debut in China in October last year. The OnePlus 15 is said to stick to the same timeline, and if that's any indication, the handset is likely to be announced in October or November 2025 in China, with a global launch in January 2026.

OnePlus 13 Price, Specifications

The OnePlus 13 starts at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. It runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0 and sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera.

On the front, the OnePlus 13 has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera. It includes an alert slider and meets IP68+ IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging support.