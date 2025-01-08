Lenovo Legion Go S was unveiled at CES 2025, alongside other laptop models from the company. The newest handheld gaming consoles from Lenovo are available in Windows 11 and SteamOS variants, and are equipped with up to Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors from AMD, along with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Lenovo also showcased a prototype of the next-generation Legion Go 2, which is expected to arrive later this year with an updated processor.

Lenovo Legion Go S Price and Availability

Pricing for the Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11) starts at $729.99 (roughly Rs. 62,700) and it will go on sale later this month. The company says that additional configurations will be available in May — these will start at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 51,500).

Meanwhile, Legion Go S (SteamOS) pricing will begin at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,900), and customers will be able to purchase the device in May. Both variants will be available in Glacier White and Nebula Violet colourways. Lenovo has yet to reveal when the Legion Go 2 will be launched.

Lenovo Legion Go S Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Go S sports an 8-inch WQXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500nits peak brightness. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processors, with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The device is available in Windows 11 and SteamOS variants.

Lenovo Legion Go S (Steam)

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has equipped the Legion Go S with up to 1TB of SSD storage, which can be expanded using a MicroSD card slot. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and features two USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device has two 2W speakers.

There's a 3-cell 55.5Wh battery on the Legion Go S, and Lenovo claims that it can be charged to 85 percent within an hour, using a 65W adapter. Besides, it measures 299×127.55×22.6mm and weighs 740g.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Specifications (Anticipated)

The prototype of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 unveiled by the company at CES 2025 features a larger 8.8-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to feature an AMD Ryzen Z2 series processor, paired with 32GB of RAM (7500MHz). Like its predecessor, it is expected to run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype

Photo Credit: Lenovo

When the Legion Go 2 is launched, it will feature the same wireless connectivity and storage specifications as the Legion Go S. The company has yet to reveal how many ports and speakers will be available on the handheld console.

The prototype packs a 4-cell 74Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It measures 295.6×136.7×42.25mm and weighs around 1kg. However, it's worth noting that this is a prototype of an unreleased device, so the specifications could change before it is launched.