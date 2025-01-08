Technology News
English Edition

Lenovo Legion Go S Announced Alongside Next-Generation Legion Go 2 Prototype at CES 2025

Lenovo Legion Go S is available in Windows 11 and SteamOS variants.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2025 13:59 IST
Lenovo Legion Go S Announced Alongside Next-Generation Legion Go 2 Prototype at CES 2025

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Go S is equipped with an 8-inch LCD screen

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Go S will be available later in January
  • The company has yet to announce a launche date for the Legion Go 2
  • The Legion Go S is also available in a SteamOS model that arrives in May
Advertisement

Lenovo Legion Go S was unveiled at CES 2025, alongside other laptop models from the company. The newest handheld gaming consoles from Lenovo are available in Windows 11 and SteamOS variants, and are equipped with up to Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors from AMD, along with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Lenovo also showcased a prototype of the next-generation Legion Go 2, which is expected to arrive later this year with an updated processor.

Lenovo Legion Go S Price and Availability

Pricing for the Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11) starts at $729.99 (roughly Rs. 62,700) and it will go on sale later this month. The company says that additional configurations will be available in May — these will start at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 51,500).

Meanwhile, Legion Go S (SteamOS) pricing will begin at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,900), and customers will be able to purchase the device in May. Both variants will be available in Glacier White and Nebula Violet colourways. Lenovo has yet to reveal when the Legion Go 2 will be launched.

Lenovo Legion Go S Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Go S sports an 8-inch WQXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500nits peak brightness. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processors, with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The device is available in Windows 11 and SteamOS variants.

legion go s steam lenovo Lenovo Legion Go S

Lenovo Legion Go S (Steam)
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

Lenovo has equipped the Legion Go S with up to 1TB of SSD storage, which can be expanded using a MicroSD card slot. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and features two USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device has two 2W speakers.

There's a 3-cell 55.5Wh battery on the Legion Go S, and Lenovo claims that it can be charged to 85 percent within an hour, using a 65W adapter. Besides, it measures 299×127.55×22.6mm and weighs 740g.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Specifications (Anticipated)

The prototype of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 unveiled by the company at CES 2025 features a larger 8.8-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to feature an AMD Ryzen Z2 series processor, paired with 32GB of RAM (7500MHz). Like its predecessor, it is expected to run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

legion go 2 prototype lenovo Lenovo Legion Go 2

Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

When the Legion Go 2 is launched, it will feature the same wireless connectivity and storage specifications as the Legion Go S. The company has yet to reveal how many ports and speakers will be available on the handheld console.

The prototype packs a 4-cell 74Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It measures 295.6×136.7×42.25mm and weighs around 1kg. However, it's worth noting that this is a prototype of an unreleased device, so the specifications could change before it is launched.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Go S, Lenovo Legion Go S Steam, Lenovo Legion Go 2, Lenovo Legion Go S Price, Lenovo Legion Go S Steam Price, Lenovo Legion Go S Specifications, Lenovo Legion Go S Steam Specifications, Lenovo, CES 2025
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Meta Shelves Fact-Checking Program in US, Adopts X-Like ‘Community Notes’ Model

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion Go S Announced Alongside Next-Generation Legion Go 2 Prototype at CES 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  4. Pixel 4a Gets an Update; Eligible Users Can Get Free Battery Replacement
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  6. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
  7. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  8. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  9. Ultrahuman Rare Debuts as a Luxury Smart Ring Crafted from Gold, Platinum
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »