Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Said to Offer EU Concessions Soon to Secure Early Clearance

Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Said to Offer EU Concessions Soon to Secure Early Clearance

Microsoft's remedy is said to consist mainly of a 10-year licensing deal to PlayStation owner Sony.

By Reuters |  Updated: 29 November 2022 17:24 IST
Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Said to Offer EU Concessions Soon to Secure Early Clearance

Photo Credit: Reuters

The deadline for the European Commission's investifation is in January

Highlights
  • Microsoft, Activision Blizzard announced the deal in January
  • Remedy consists of a 10-year licensing deal to PlayStation owner Sony
  • Microsoft's move could secure early approval from EU regulators

Microsoft is likely to offer remedies to EU antitrust regulators in the coming weeks to stave off formal objections to its $69 billion (roughly Rs. 56,350 crore) bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, people familiar with the matter said.

The US software giant and Xbox maker announced the deal in January to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony.

It has since then faced regulatory headwinds in the European Union, Britain and in the United States, with Sony criticising the deal and even calling for a regulatory veto.

The deadline for the European Commission, which is investigating the deal, to set out a formal list of competition concerns known as a statement of objection is in January. Offering remedies before such a document is issued could shorten the regulatory process.

"Ultimately, such a move could secure an early clearance with the European Commission and subsequently be used by the parties before other antitrust agencies," said Stephane Dionnet, a partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery.

"However, it remains to be seen whether the active complainants will validate such concessions (in particular in terms of scope) and if behavioural remedies will also be accepted by the CMA and the FTC," he said, referring to the UK and US antitrust agencies.

Microsoft's remedy would consist mainly of a 10-year licensing deal to PlayStation owner Sony, another person with direct knowledge said.

Activision shares were up 2 percent after the Reuters story was published.

The EU competition watchdog, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by April 11, and Sony declined to comment.

Microsoft said it was working with the Commission to address valid marketplace concerns.

"Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about Call of Duty, but we've said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation. We want people to have more access to games, not less," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

The deal has been cleared unconditionally in Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Serbia.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, microsoft activision acquisition
BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy in the US, Cites Exposure to FTX Amid Crypto Meltdown
BTC Worth $2 Billion Moved by Binance Into Unknown Wallet in FTX-Downfall Aftermath
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Is It Worth The Upgrade?

Related Stories

Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Said to Offer EU Concessions Soon to Secure Early Clearance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  2. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  3. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter from App Store
  4. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  5. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  6. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  7. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  8. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  9. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6 Review: Obsessed With Gaming
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 20S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Elon Musk Hints at Plans to Increase Character Limit for Tweets in Response to Twitter User
  3. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1, Will Work in Select Locations
  4. MIUI 14 Early Access Program Announced Ahead of December 1 Release Date
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022: Cybercriminals Using Fake Sites to Steal Personal Information, IT Security Firm Says
  6. Bank of Israel Seeks Task of Supervising Stable Crypto Assets, Here’s What’s Brewing
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Reportedly Spotted on FCC, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  8. Google to Face Class Action Lawsuit of 21 Million Individuals Over Play Store Competition
  9. BTC Worth $2 Billion Moved by Binance Into Unknown Wallet in FTX-Downfall Aftermath
  10. Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Said to Offer EU Concessions Soon to Secure Early Clearance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.