Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and College Football 26 Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and College Football 26 Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be added to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on March 3.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 February 2026 15:29 IST
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and College Football 26 Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Photo Credit: Deep Silver/ Warhorse Studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 released in February 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was a GotY nominee at The Game Awards 2025
  • Game Pass will also add EA Sports College Football 26 in February
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance was added to Game Pass last week
Advertisement

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the acclaimed RPG from Warhorse Studios, is coming to Xbox Game Pass next month. The game will be available across PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Cloud to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members. Last week, Kingdom Come: Deliverance was added to Game Pass alongside its next-gen update.

Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for February Announced

KCD 2 arrives on Microsoft's game subscription service as part of the second wave of February Game Pass titles, announced in an Xbox Wire post on Tuesday. Game Pass is also adding Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, EA Sports College Football 26, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, among other games, in the second half of this month.

Game Pass will get Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on March 3. The Game of the Year nominee continues the story of Henry of Skalitz, charting his adventures with his friend Sir Hans Capon. KCD 2 is one of the highest rated games of 2025 and is widely considered one of the greatest RPGs ever made.

kcd 2 kcd 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is developed by Warhorse Studios
Photo Credit: Deep Silver/ Warhorse Studios

The same day, Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass members will also get Final Fantasy III across Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Just last week, Game Pass added the first game in the series, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, right after it got a next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. KCD is available to all Game Pass subscribers.

Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and FPS Aerial_Knight's DropShot are now available on Game Pass — both titles were added to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on February 17. Avowed is now available with Game Pass Premium.

On February 19, Game Pass will add sports title EA Sports College Football 26, action-RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, and Soulslike deckbuilder Death Howl. EA Sports College Football 26 will only be available to Game Pass Ultimate members.

Next week, the preview version of TCG Card Shop Simulator will be added to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass on February 24. A day later roguelike deckbuilder Dice A Million will join Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass as a day-one launch title. On February 26, the full game version of Towerborne will be added to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass.

Microsoft also confirmed that Monster Train, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, Injustice 2, and Middle Earth: Shadow of War will leave the Game Pass library on February 28.

EA Sports College Football 26

EA Sports College Football 26

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X
Modes Single-player
Series EA Sports College Football
PEGI Rating 3+
Towerborne

Towerborne

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Microsoft, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Confirms Free Storage Upgrade for Galaxy S26 Series Pre-Reserve Customers in India

Related Stories

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and College Football 26 Coming to Xbox Game Pass
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pre-Reserve in India Offers Free Storage Upgrade
  2. Infinix Launches Note Edge 5G in India With These Features
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Reveals Anticipated Price, Key Features
  4. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC Launched
  5. Oppo Find X9s Leak Suggests Global Launch Timeline, Key Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and College Football 26 Coming to Xbox Game Pass
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Hints at Price, Key Specifications Weeks Ahead of March 5 Launch
  3. Samsung Confirms Free Storage Upgrade for Galaxy S26 Series Pre-Reserve Customers in India
  4. Oppo Find X9s Global Variant Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut With 7,025mAh Battery
  5. Infinix Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Listed on Company's Website Ahead of Launch: Specifications, Features
  6. Oppo Watch S Launched Globally With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 100 Sports Modes
  7. ROG Xbox Ally X Gets Nearly $200 Price Hike in Japan Amidst Global Memory and Storage Shortages
  8. Infinix Note Edge 5G Launched in India With 120Hz Curved AMOLED Screen, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 Launched With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC, 6,150mAh Battery: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Reportedly See Price Hike Amid Rising Chip Costs, Raising Competitive Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »