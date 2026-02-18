Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the acclaimed RPG from Warhorse Studios, is coming to Xbox Game Pass next month. The game will be available across PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Cloud to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members. Last week, Kingdom Come: Deliverance was added to Game Pass alongside its next-gen update.

Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for February Announced

KCD 2 arrives on Microsoft's game subscription service as part of the second wave of February Game Pass titles, announced in an Xbox Wire post on Tuesday. Game Pass is also adding Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, EA Sports College Football 26, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, among other games, in the second half of this month.

Game Pass will get Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on March 3. The Game of the Year nominee continues the story of Henry of Skalitz, charting his adventures with his friend Sir Hans Capon. KCD 2 is one of the highest rated games of 2025 and is widely considered one of the greatest RPGs ever made.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is developed by Warhorse Studios

Photo Credit: Deep Silver/ Warhorse Studios

The same day, Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass members will also get Final Fantasy III across Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Just last week, Game Pass added the first game in the series, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, right after it got a next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. KCD is available to all Game Pass subscribers.

Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and FPS Aerial_Knight's DropShot are now available on Game Pass — both titles were added to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on February 17. Avowed is now available with Game Pass Premium.

On February 19, Game Pass will add sports title EA Sports College Football 26, action-RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, and Soulslike deckbuilder Death Howl. EA Sports College Football 26 will only be available to Game Pass Ultimate members.

Next week, the preview version of TCG Card Shop Simulator will be added to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass on February 24. A day later roguelike deckbuilder Dice A Million will join Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass as a day-one launch title. On February 26, the full game version of Towerborne will be added to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass.

Microsoft also confirmed that Monster Train, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, Injustice 2, and Middle Earth: Shadow of War will leave the Game Pass library on February 28.