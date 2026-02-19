Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Microsoft Project Silica Can Preserve Terabytes of Data in Glass for 10,000 Years Without Power

Microsoft Project Silica Can Preserve Terabytes of Data in Glass for 10,000 Years Without Power

Experiments in accelerated aging indicate that stored data will remain intact for more than 10,000 years.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 February 2026 10:42 IST
Microsoft Project Silica Can Preserve Terabytes of Data in Glass for 10,000 Years Without Power

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Project Silica breakthrough stores data in borosilicate glass for 10,000-year preservation

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Glass storage promises 10,000-year data durability
  • 4.8TB encoded on 2mm borosilicate glass sheet
  • Femtosecond lasers create dense 3D voxel layers
Advertisement

The current era experiences rapid data expansion, which creates a pressing need for reliable storage solutions. Microsoft's Project Silica has demonstrated that ordinary glass can preserve digital information for at least 10,000 years. Researchers use femtosecond lasers to encode data into glass (even common kitchen-grade borosilicate) at high density. The research, published in the journal Nature, introduces a new media solution which delivers superior durability compared to existing options that fail after several decades.

Laser-Etched Glass Storage

In the new study, researchers employ ultrafast laser pulses to inscribe data in the form of small 3D “voxels” in glass. In the most recent research, they were able to inscribe 4.8 terabytes of data, or about 200 ultra-high-definition movies, on glass with a thickness of 2 millimeters.

The new technique allows hundreds of layers to be written simultaneously with multiple laser beams and requires only one camera to read the information, making it faster and easier. Moreover, the new technique applies to common borosilicate glass, which is frequently used in cookware, as opposed to the previous technique that required fused silica.

Archival Potential and Outlook

Glass is inherently durable and resistant to moisture, heat, and dust. Experiments in accelerated aging indicate that stored data will remain intact for more than 10,000 years. In comparison, magnetic tapes or hard drives are viable for only a few decades under normal circumstances.

Microsoft emphasises that it is not a substitute for ordinary disks but for important archives that have to last centuries. The study is an indication of the future of write-once, store-forever archival media that will assist in the preservation of cultural and scientific records for future generations.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Science, studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Infinix Xpad 30E Launched With 11-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Meta Reportedly Plans Smartwatch Launch in 2026 With Meta AI, Health Tracking Features

Related Stories

Microsoft Project Silica Can Preserve Terabytes of Data in Glass for 10,000 Years Without Power
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V70 Elite, V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Batteries: See Prices
  3. Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With a 5,100mAh Battery at This Price
  4. Infinix Xpad 30E Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  5. Meta Reportedly Plans Smartwatch Launch in 2026 With These Features
  6. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen: See Price
  7. Newly Discovered Tectonic Activity Is Critical for NASA's Lunar Habitats
  8. Nothing Confirms the Upcoming Phone 4a Series Will Sport a Snapdragon Chip
  9. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Streaming Online: See Details
  10. Adobe Lets Students in India Access Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Lunar Surface Is Cracking as New Tectonic Map Reveals Recent Ridges Stretching Across the Moon, Study Suggests
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Series Confirmed to Launch With Snapdragon Chipsets: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Out on OTT: Where to Watch Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday’s Rom-Com?
  4. AI Impact Summit: Adobe Offers Indian Students Free Access to Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly Apps
  5. Meta Reportedly Plans Smartwatch Launch in 2026 With Meta AI, Health Tracking Features
  6. Infinix Xpad 30E Launched With 11-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Return to Bethesda's 'Classic Style' After Fallout 76 and Starfield, Says Todd Howard
  8. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Battery, Camera, and Chipset as Specifications Surface
  9. Psycho Saiyaan Streams for Free on MX Player Soon: What to Know About Tejasswi Prakash’s Digital Debut
  10. AI Impact Summit: Pine Labs Announces Collaboration With OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »