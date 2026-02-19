The current era experiences rapid data expansion, which creates a pressing need for reliable storage solutions. Microsoft's Project Silica has demonstrated that ordinary glass can preserve digital information for at least 10,000 years. Researchers use femtosecond lasers to encode data into glass (even common kitchen-grade borosilicate) at high density. The research, published in the journal Nature, introduces a new media solution which delivers superior durability compared to existing options that fail after several decades.

Laser-Etched Glass Storage

In the new study, researchers employ ultrafast laser pulses to inscribe data in the form of small 3D “voxels” in glass. In the most recent research, they were able to inscribe 4.8 terabytes of data, or about 200 ultra-high-definition movies, on glass with a thickness of 2 millimeters.

The new technique allows hundreds of layers to be written simultaneously with multiple laser beams and requires only one camera to read the information, making it faster and easier. Moreover, the new technique applies to common borosilicate glass, which is frequently used in cookware, as opposed to the previous technique that required fused silica.

Archival Potential and Outlook

Glass is inherently durable and resistant to moisture, heat, and dust. Experiments in accelerated aging indicate that stored data will remain intact for more than 10,000 years. In comparison, magnetic tapes or hard drives are viable for only a few decades under normal circumstances.

Microsoft emphasises that it is not a substitute for ordinary disks but for important archives that have to last centuries. The study is an indication of the future of write-once, store-forever archival media that will assist in the preservation of cultural and scientific records for future generations.